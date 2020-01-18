New Study: Root Blower Market Is Set to Skyrocket by 2027

A root blower is commonly referred to as a positive displacement blower or an air blower. Its demand is highly increasing owing to rise in applications of root blower in several industries such as automobile, power generation, and wastewater treatment plant. A root blower usually consists of two lobes rotating in an airtight casing. It has an advantage that it can attain a full number of revolutions in less time. Root blowers are preferred for high vacuum applications for reducing end pressure and increasing pumping speed. Root blowers is used wide range of industries including cement industry, steel industry, mining, power generation stations, chemical industry, food industry, and textile industry. Asia Pacific and South America are emerging markets for root blowers owing to the increase in population which boosting end-use industries.

Root Blower Market: Competitive Landscape

The root blower market is fragmented into several international and domestic companies. Leading market players are focusing on innovation in products and business expansion to increase their market share.

In May 2019, Atlas Copco acquired AirCenterSüd GmbH & Co., a German compressor and service distributor, to enhance the company’s local presence and service offering.

In October 2017, Tuthill Corporation launched new transport blowers, namely, T 855 and T 1055, at National Transportation Show in New Orleans, U.S. The company is increasing its product portfolio to cater to growing demand from different regions across the globe.

Major players in the root blower market are making considerable investments in R&D facilities to widen their product portfolio to meet the changing customer preferences.

Atlas Copco AB

Founded in 1873, Atlas Copco AB is a key player in the global root blower market. The company has headquarters in Nacka, Sweden. It has several subsidiaries including Chicago Pneumatic, Edwards, Henrob, BeaconMedaes, Quincy Compressor, and SCA. The company operates in four major segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Construction Technique, and Industrial Technique.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

