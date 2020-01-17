New Study Shows Impact Of Negative Robot Talk

How do robots affect healthy human life? Many studies have been done into how they could augment the human experience, but a recent study has diverged from the norm, studying how detrimental robots can affect human performance.

A recent study by Carnegie Mellon University scientists found out that derogatory robot talk can have a huge impact on the performance of humans. On the other side, encouraging comments from the robot were seen to promote better performance. The trash-talking robot in question was Pepper, designed by SoftBank as a commercially available humanoid, was initially intended to serve as an emotionally conscious, comforting robot friend. Somewhat comically, however, the negative comments were not vulgar. Pepper said to some participants that it admitted that they were awful players, and to some that their playing became distracted as the game progressed.

Much to their surprise, nevertheless, the trash talk worked. The game in the experiment was called “Guardians and Treasures,” a standard tool used in studies to quantify rational behavior. The study featured Pepper playing in 35 games against the participants. Some were encouraged by the robot, while others received derogatory comments. Those who were mocked by the computer did not perform as well as those who were inspired, although generally, their performance increased as they played more games.

A fascinating finding of the study was that the participants attributed their poor performance to the negative talk from the robot, although they could not rationally separate the trash talk from the actual game. The study shows that the implications of an environment that is increasingly becoming populated with robots and AI helpers can be significant.

Co-author Fei Fang, a professor at the Institute for Software Research, said in a statement that the study is a first in the domain of the interaction of humans with robots in a non-cooperative environment. The study could have a huge impact in a world where robots and the internet of things (IoT) devices are expected to increase significantly in number. Fang said that the home assistants, although they are commonly assumed to cooperate with their owners, they might not have the same aims as humans do.

The study is a result of a student’s project in AI Social Good Methods, a course taught by Fang. The project was presented at the International Robot and Human Interactive Communications Conference (RO-MAN) in New Delhi, India, in October. Most researches of human-robot interaction have focused on how best humans and robots can cooperate, though the darker side of robotics may just as much impact healthy human lives.

