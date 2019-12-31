NFC Technology Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2012 – 2018

Global NFC Technology market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the NFC Technology market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The NFC Technology market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the NFC Technology market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the NFC Technology market report:

What opportunities are present for the NFC Technology market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced NFC Technology ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is NFC Technology being utilized?

How many units of NFC Technology is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

NFC Chip

Micro SD Card

Integrated SIM

Reader and Middleware

Based on Application

Mobile Payment

Ticketing

Booking

Data Sharing

Access Control

Infotainment

Advertisement

This research report analyzes this market depending on its major market segments and geographies. Geographical regions analyzed under this report are

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This research report provides complete analysis of

Major Industry Segments

Growth Drivers

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Structure

Industry Capacity and

Market Projections for near Future

This report also includes analysis of current technological developments in NFC technology industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. This report provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Major Players

Some key players dominating this market are as follows:

Sony Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Oberthur Technologies, Mastercard, Nokia Corporation, Identive Group Inc., Gemalto NV, Broadcom (U.S.), Renesas (Japan), American Express Company, AT & T Inc., Barclays, DeviceFidelity Inc., Google Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ingenico SA, Inside Secure, NTT Docomo Inc., Paypal Ltd., Research in Motion Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sandisk Corp., ST Microelectronics NV, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corporation, Tyfone Inc., Verifone Systems Inc., Visa Inc., and others.

The NFC Technology market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the NFC Technology market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each NFC Technology market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the NFC Technology market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global NFC Technology market.

Year-on-year growth of the global NFC Technology market in terms of value and volume.

The NFC Technology report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

