Non-Diastatic Malt Market Incredible Potential Examined In New Market Research Report 2018 – 2026

In the competitive food and beverage market, manufacturers are intensely focusing on the demand and trends in the market. In the global food and beverage market, consumers are seeking food products containing very less amount of sugar. Increasing health consciousness and rising demand of bakery products among the population is fuelling the demand of non-diastatic malt owing to Non-diastatic malt high soluble fiber content, which helps to reduce the glycemic index and also proving an alternative to other sweeteners in the market. Owing to this property, non-diastatic malt is used in food products for diabetics and increased blood pressure patients. Non-diastatic malt is also gaining the demand in the beverages industry as it is mostly used for the flavoring of the beverages.

In the global non-diastatic malt market, North America and Europe hold the major share in production and consumption of non-diastatic malt owing to the presence of major food and bakery market players. With the increasing demand for non-diastatic malt in the market, it can be anticipated that the demand for non-diastatic malt will increase over the forecast period.

In the global non-diastatic malt market, the demand is increasing at a robust growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, the demand of non-diastatic malt is increasing at high growth rate owing to its balanced nutritional content, unique taste and ability to enhance the flavor of the food and beverage products. In the shadow of rapidly flourishing bakery industry, the demand of non-diastatic malt is increasing as a sugar source which has high potential to feed the baker’s yeast. In addition, it also enhances the taste, texture and loaf volume of the baked goods. The demand for non-diastatic malt is also increasing in the confectionary and dessert industry.

Non-diastatic malt is used for its flavor and functional characteristics, it is used in many chocolates and desserts and is also being used in ice creams. In the food industry, the manufacturers are using non-diastatic malt extract as a substitute for sugars. The nutritional content and sweet taste of non-diastatic malt are also gaining the attention from baby food manufacturers, which are showing their keen interest in utilizing non-diastatic malt in their food products. On the other hand, the demand for non-diastatic malt is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to its sweet taste. In the pharmaceutical industry, non-diastatic malt is used as an effective vehicle for drugs. It is also used to cover the off taste of some drugs, especially which are administered to babies.

Major players involved in the global non-diastatic malt market are EDME, Muntons plc, BasicIngrediants, Michigan Egg Exchange LLC, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Malteurop Malting Company, Crisp Malting, Lesaffre Yeast Corporation, Barry Farm Foods, and others.

The non-diastatic malt has a wide range of applications in food and pharmaceutical industry such as in bakery, snacks, confectionaries, processed food products, beverages, and others. These flourishing industries are fueling the demand for non-diastatic malt in the food products. Flavor inspiration and rising demand for natural food ingredients are also fuelling the demand for non-diastatic malt among the food manufacturers. With the increasing demand for non-diastatic malt in various sectors, it can be anticipated that there would be higher returns to investors in the coming future.

In the global Non-diastatic malt market, North America and Europe hold the major share in the production and consumption of non-diastatic malt owing to the high consumption of processed food and bakery products. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for non-diastatic malt, owing to the fast establishment of food and pharmaceutical industries and changing lifestyle pattern. With the increasing awareness and rapid procurement of food industries in the Middle East and Latin America, it is expected that the demand for non-diastatic malt will increase in these regions over the forecast period.

