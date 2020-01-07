North America Online Food Delivery Market Expected to Rise at 12.3% CAGR during 2019-2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The North America online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2018. Online food delivery is the process of using web-based platforms and mobile applications to order food items from foodservice providers. These websites or apps offer a range of payment methods, including cash on delivery (CoD), net banking, debit/credit cards, and e-wallets as well as other filtering options based on the location, discount, cuisine, and budget. Online food delivery services have emerged as one of the most preferred options among consumers owing to their operational efficiency and convenience of usage. On the other hand, for foodservice restaurants, these platforms help in driving more revenue, improving customer interaction, and reducing errors and labor costs. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2024.

The online food delivery industry in North America is primarily driven by the urban population leading a hectic lifestyle. Along with this, the lack of domestic help for various purposes, including cooking, and time to prepare a full-course meal, has created a shift toward pre-paid food products and on-the-go food items. These factors have created a space for the bourgeoning online food delivery services, which are characterized by diversified eating options with fast operational efficiency. Moreover, various service providers in the region are adopting innovative food delivery methods, such as self-driving cars, robots, and drones. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by various service providers to upgrade their online portals with advanced and user-friendly features are further creating a positive outlook for the market in the North American region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

1. United States

2. Canada

Breakup by Platform Type:

1. Mobile Applications

2. Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

1. Order Focused Food Delivery System

2. Logistics Based Food Delivery System

3. Full-Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Payment Method:

1. Online

2. Cash on Delivery

Competitive Landscape:

1. Key Players

2. Profiles of Key Players

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Online Food Delivery Market.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

