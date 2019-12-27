Nurse Call Systems Market Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2027 | USFDA, Assisted Living Associations (ALA), Journal of Patient Care

The global nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,936.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the nurse call systems market is primarily attributed to the factors such as rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market. However, factors such as higher costs of the nurse call system and its installation charges are expected to hamper the growth of global nurse call system market.

Assisted living centers or the assisted living communities generally serve the people who requires help for their daily activities and some of the healthcare services. The centers or the communities are combination of the independence, companionship, privacy and have security and premises that resembles like homes. The rise in the Alzheimer’s diseases are leading to the growth of the assisted living care, there are approximately 28,9000 assisted living centers owing approximately 1 million licensed beds in the United States. The average number of the licensed beds in an assisted living center is 33.

In US, there are approximately, 42% of assisted living centers that are run independently and rest are organization with two or more communities that work together. The paying for the care is comparatively less than the average cost of a homemaker services. The average cost per year is approximately US$ 48,000 on the other hand the homemaker service cost is US$ 48,048 or for the home health aide is approximately US$ 50,336. Majority of the assisted living centers utilized some form of private funds to pay for the care services.

The lower-income people have facilities to utilize their Medicaid that help them to cover the cost of services which is dependent on their Medicaid program. Among the people living in the assisted living centers approximately 15% of the people rely on the Medicaid coverage.

The majority of the people in the centers are above the age of 85 or older. According to the data collected by the National Center for Assisted Living stated approximately 71% of the people living are women and 29% are men. Also it stated that nearly 11% of the people are of age 65-74 where 7% of the people are less than 65 years. Majority of the people are 85+ the percentage they hold is approximately 52% and nearly 30% is contributed by the people in the range 75 to 84 years.

In 2018, the nurse call systems with integrated communication systems segment held a largest market share of 51.84% of the nurse call systems market, by equipment. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by integrated communication systems over the traditional nurse call systems as they enable fast, flexible approach for patient-to-staff and staff-to-staff communication and growing number of multispecialty hospitals. The market for the integrated communication systems are likely to grow in the coming future.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Nurse Call Systems included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USFDA, Assisted Living Associations (ALA), Journal of Patient Care, China Food & Drug Administration, contract research organizations, and among others.

