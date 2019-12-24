Nutraceutical Ingredients Market has a significant Growth in Future | Arla Foods amba , Associated British Foods plc , Cargill, Incorporated , Chr. Hansen A/S , DowDuPont

The term nutraceutical combines two words nutrient (a nourishing food component) and pharmaceutical (a medical drug). A nutraceutical is also known as bioceutical. A nutraceutical is any substance that is a food or part of food which provides health or medical benefits, including the prevention and treatment of disease. Its group of products that are more than food but less than pharmaceuticals. Nutraceutical Ingredient is the substance which provides nutritive value in our diet.

Growing demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness driving the need for nutraceutical ingredients market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic diseases are also projected to influence the nutraceutical ingredients market significantly. Moreover, mandates on food fortification by government organizations worldwide are also anticipated to have a robust impact on the nutraceutical ingredients market. An evolving product based and technological innovations in the nutraceutical ingredients industry is also expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of nutraceutical ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by health benefits, type, application, form and geography. The global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nutraceutical ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented on the basis of health benefits, type, application and form. Based on health benefits, the market is segmented into cognitive health, gut health, heart health, bone health, immunity, nutrition, weight management and others. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into probiotic, proteins and amino acids, phytochemical & plant extracts, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, prebiotic, carotenoids, minerals and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, beverages, personal care, animal nutrition, and dietary supplement. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nutraceutical ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nutraceutical ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting nutraceutical ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nutraceutical ingredients market in these regions.

