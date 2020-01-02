Nutrition Lipid Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Nutrition Lipid Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Nutrition Lipid market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.

A healthy diet helps to protect against malnourishment and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Keeping salt consumption to less than 5 gram per day helps to avoid hypertension, and lessens the risk of heart disease in the adult population. World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to lessen the global population’s consumption of salt by 30% by 2025 also they agreed on to stop the growth in diabetes and obesity in 2025. Nutrition Lipid is important to require in the daily diet for proper metabolism and functionality of the body. The nutrition lipid is comprised of different types of fats with precise benefits and functionality of the human body. However, nutrition lipid is also used in animal feed and pet food formulas to surge lipid contain by the products from the livestock and surges pet health. The nutrition lipid market is anticipated to grow due to the supplementary diet by the urban population across the globe. The nutrition lipid market is evolving due to the increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among consumers.

The nutrition lipid market is emerging owing to increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among the consumers and growing health concerns. The rising innovation, such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, are creating growth opportunities for nutrition lipid in emerging economies. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and Africa. The liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector are the main factors that generate opportunities for the global nutrition lipid market. Moreover, rising demand for supplements & functional foods together with growing disposable income in Asia and Africa region is expected to boost the nutrition lipid market growth over the forecast period. Also, the demand for infant foods containing omega-3 is growing in emerging regions. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of omega-3 in terms of healthy infant growth among parents in these regions. Thus, these factors are propelled to create opportunities in the market.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Nutrition Lipid market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Archer Daniels Midland Company BASF SE Croda International Plc Koninklijke DSM N.V. Neptune wellness solutions Inc Nordic Naturals, Inc. Omega Protein Corporation Pelagia AS Pharma Marine AS Polaris

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Nutrition Lipid industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

