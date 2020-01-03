Oblong Bottles Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Global Oblong Bottles – Market Introduction:

The bottle is an important packaging solution for packaging of powdered and liquid products. Bottles are used for packaging of products such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care and others. Oblong bottles are one of the prominent varieties of bottles used for packaging of various products. Oblong bottles are shaped bottles which have straight sides and are flat at the bottom. The packaging of oblong bottles is efficient due to its compact shape. The packaging of the oblong bottles provides efficient packaging. Oblong bottles are used in packaging of the alcoholic beverages. Oblong bottles are mostly made of plastic material as compared to the glass due to efficient handling of plastic bottles.

The oblong bottles market is expected to grow with increase in the demand for the cosmetics, beverages oil & lubricants industries and others. Oblong bottles are manufactured in various capacity sizes such as in the range of 100 ml- 1000ml and above. Narrow mouth oblong bottles are used for filling of the liquid products such as liquor and other alcoholic liquids.

Global Oblong Bottles Market – Drivers and restraints:

The global market for Oblong Bottles is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Globally the oblong bottles market is growing on the backdrop of the cosmetics and pharmaceutical and beverages industries. Most of the cosmetic products such as powders and creams, lotions are packed in the oblong bottles due to the attractive shape of oblong bottles. Plastic Oblong bottles with wide mouth are easy for high-speed filling and can be used roughly.

Cosmetic products such as powders and creams etc. are packed in the oblong bottles. Pharmaceutical products such as tablets, powders, capsules are also packed in the wide mouth oblong bottles. There are some factors which may resist the growth of the oblong bottles market. First, is the fluctuations in the raw material prices can affect the production of the oblong bottles. Another factor is the availability of the alternative packaging solutions such as cans, bag in box, small volume containers etc.

Don’t get left behind, Request PDF Sample to Know Detailed Analysis of the Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34196

Global Oblong Bottles – Market Segmentation:

Globally the Oblong Bottles Market can be segmented on the basis of the product type, on the basis of the material type, on the basis of capacity type and on the basis of applications.

On the basis of the product type, the oblong bottles are of two types – wide mouth oblong bottles and narrow mouth oblong bottles.

On the basis of the material type, the oblong bottles are manufactured using materials like polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), glass, metals and, others.

On the basis of the capacity type, the oblong bottles can be segmented as 0 ml – 100 ml, 100 ml – 250 ml, 250 ml -450 ml, 450 ml – 700 ml, 700 ml – 1000 ml and above 1000ml.

On the basis of the applications, the oblong bottles are used, in the food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, personal care, oils & lubricants and others.

Global Oblong Bottles Market – Regional Outlook:

Globally, the oblong bottles market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe and North America are

estimated to dominate the global oblong bottles market due to the higher consumption of the alcoholic beverages. The consumption of cosmetic products is rising with increasing disposable incomes of the consumers in the developed countries. The oblong bottles market is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.

Global Oblong Bottles Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players of the global oblong bottles market are United States Plastic Corp., Alameda Packaging, House of Cans, Inc., Andler Packaging Group, VWR International Company, Thomas Scientific, Inc., Mediplast Corp., Aaron Packaging Inc., The Cary Company, and others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer