Odd Looking Space Cloud holds Hope for Scientists

NASA satellite Spitzer spotted a cloud of a remnant nebula that oddly resembled a ghoul. Originating from a former star called the O-type star, the floating mass of space cloud is believed to consist of radiation and particles. The O-type is said to be 15 times the size of the sun. An exertion likely formed the particle cloud from the star causing dust and gas to be pushed outwards

The satellite named Spitzer was designed to detect infrared light. This is the form that objects in space emit detectable heat. Warmer objects tend to emit more infrared light compared to colder objects. Spitzer caught a glimpse of the infrared cloud that looked like a cloud, prompting researchers to name it Jack-o-lantern Nebula

Infrared comes in three detectable wavelengths, each according to a varying degree of heat intensity and their interaction with surrounding objects. Green and red wavelengths are formed when light bounces off space dust, with the mixing of these two wavelengths generating a yellow color. Blue colored hues represent high wavelengths that are emitted from hotter stars in the nebula while white-colored wavelengths originate from the hottest stars

According to the image from the Spitzer, the cloud has a white center, worth a dusty red exterior cloud close to the scooped out area. The use of infrared was first used to measure the age of new stars in various areas in the galaxy. This practice has grown to be used in the determination of how hot stars are. It was also used to number young stars, called protostars, which were still engulfed in the dust clouds of their nebulas. Scientists monitoring these stars hope to uncover whether the formation of planets and stars are in the galaxy different in outer regions compared to the inner areas

Scientists already have a hypothesis on this theory but need more proof. Current theories imply that the conditions in the inner and outer parts of the galaxy affect the formation of clouds and stars differently. Cloud dust from the external areas of the galaxy tended to be colder and made up of heavy chemicals like carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. These tend to be the foundational chemical blocks for building a life. If this theory holds scientists anticipate that the possibility of life-supporting planets being found in the outer sections of our galaxy would become a reality.

