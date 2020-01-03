Oil and Gas Mobility Market Present Scenario, Growth Prospects & Forecast 2027|Accenture PLC , Cisco Systems , Cognizant Technology Solutions , Halliburton , IBM Corporation

Oil and gas mobility is primarily used for transforming conventional practices used in the oil and gas industry into the mobile performance-driven approach. Oil and gas mobility ensures the maximum use of available resources driving the efficiency and rescuing the operational costs. Technological advancements in the oil and gas industry is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of oil and gas mobility market. However, the major challenge faced is the management of the existing data in the oil and gas industry.

Increasing volumes of data, multi-platform mobility, and adoption of smart devices are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the oil and gas mobility market. However, the growing number of cyber-attacks is the major factor that might hinder the growth of this market. Increasing M2M communications, and integrated vendor ecosystem are creating lucrative business opportunities for oil and gas mobility market.

The “Global oil and gas mobility Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the oil and gas mobility industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of oil and gas mobility market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment, organization size, service and geography. The global oil and gas mobility market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oil and gas mobility market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the oil and gas mobility market.

The global oil and gas mobility market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, organization size, and service. Based on type, the market is segmented into material management, asset management, data management, mobile analytics, workforce automation, and others. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization-size the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the service market is segmented as professional, cloud, and integration.

The report analyzes factors affecting oil and gas mobility market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the oil and gas mobility market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the oil and gas mobility market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oil and gas mobility market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oil and gas mobility in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oil and gas mobility market.

The report also includes the profiles of key oil and gas mobility companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Accenture PLC

– Cisco Systems

– Cognizant Technology Solutions

– Halliburton

– IBM Corporation

– Infosys Limited

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Wipro Limited

