Oil and Gas Pumps Market Business Opportunities And Investment Research Report 2027

Oil and Gas Pumps Market: Overview

Pumps are very important in the oil and gas industry. They are used to displace oil in several instances such as inside oil drilling rigs and refineries. They are used for injection tasks, chemical transfers, gasoline transfers, or steam stripping. The oil and gas industry cannot operate without pumps that have been specifically designed for them.

Pumps in the oil and gas industry are designed for maximum reliability and optimum functioning. It is important to consider that the oil and gas industry faces a wide range of circumstances including temperatures, pressure, and chemicals. The pumps need to remain operational in such circumstances, whether onshore or offshore.

Oil and gas pump manufacturers need to meet many criteria to deliver quality pumps. This includes selecting right materials, their high-quality processing, and complying with various industry standards such as ISO/TS 29001 Certification.

Positive displacement pumps use rotating or reciprocating parts to transport the liquid into an enclosed space. The technique is designed to create pressure that drives the liquid to its destination. This type of pump is ideal for higher viscosity liquids, and are preferred in the upstream phase of an oil refinery. Some of the key advantages of the positive displacement pumps include its compact size, high-pressure ratio, and low-cost solution. However, they are noisy and require extensive maintenance.

Oil and Gas Pumps Market: Key Players

The global oil and gas pumps market consists of many small and big players with varying geographical reach. Key players operating in the oil and gas pumps market include SPP Pumps, PCM Group, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Verder International B.V., and Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India).