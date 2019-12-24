Operating Room Lights Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential With Staggering Cagr Value By 2025

Operating room lights, popularly known as surgical lights or surgical light heads, are used by surgeons to illuminate a local area or cavity of the patient during an operation. The correct set of operating room lights is crucial for achieving procedural accuracy, patient care, and positive results. Combination of several surgical lights and other technologies such as cameras has evolved into advanced operating room light systems. The global operating room lights market is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Growth in few markets like the U.S. was attributed to the shifting of many facilities from halogen lights to LED lights. LED lights offer various advantages over traditional halogen lights such as higher light intensity, larger adjustable spot, and a wide range of settings and adjustment options.

These LED lights do not heat up as compared to halogen lights, and thus help maintain a cool and comfortable operating room environment for surgeons. Some of the leading brands in the operating lights market are Stellar Series from Skytron; ALM and Hanau Med from Getinge Group; and Phililux from Philips.

Rise in the number of cardiovascular, neurological, urological, orthopedic, and dermatology surgical procedures is likely to drive the global operating room lights market. Increase in the geriatric population undergoing major cardiac surgeries has propelled the global market. Moreover, product innovations driven by advancement in technology is anticipated to propel the operating room lights market. Rising demand for sophisticated operation theaters has boosted the global operating room lights market. However, high cost of these lights is likely to restrain the market.

The global operating room lights market can be segmented based on type of lamp, mounting configuration, applications, and region. In terms of type of lamp, the global operating room lights market can be categorized into conventional incandescent lamps, gas discharge, and LED. Technological advancements has led to shift from halogen lamps to LEDs. Different types of LED lamps with required specifications for a particular medical procedure are available in the market. Based on mounting configuration, the global operating room lights market includes ceiling-mounted, wall-mounted, and on floor stand. Currently, various portable operating room light are in high demand in the market. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into major surgeries and minor surgeries.

In terms of geography, the operating room lights market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Most hospitals in these regions are increasingly adopting modern day OR equipment and hybrid ORs. Additionally, rising number of surgical procedures is contributing to the expansion of market in North America and Europe. The market in countries such as Japan, China, India, Malaysia and Australia are projected to create growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

The operating room lights market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to propel the operating room lights market in Asia Pacific due to the rise in health care expenditure.

Key players operating in the room lights market include Getinge Group, TRUMPF GmbH +Co. KG, Steris Corporation, Berchtold Corporation, and Skytron, LLC. According to Healthcare Purchasing News (a business news magazine for purchasing decision-makers at hospitals and other health care facilities), Skytron LLC dominates the market in the U.S. with the largest share followed by Steris Corporation, Getinge Group, and Berchtold Corporation.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer