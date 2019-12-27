Organic Beef Market: Identify What Really Matter to Consumer at Some Point?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Organic Beef Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Danish Crown (Denmark), Tyson (United States), Meyer (United States), Perdue Farms (United States), OBE (Australia), Australian Beef Co Pty Ltd (Australia) etc.

The production of an organic beef meat falls under a holistic approach of organic agriculture or organic farming. The beef meat is obtained by feeding cows only on the plants and vegetations which excludes the use of the synthetically compounded pesticides, fertilizers, growth regulators and livestock feed additives is categorized under the meat of organic beef. The production of organic beef meat reduces the jeopardy of potential public health complications which is occurring by prohibiting the use of antibiotics, hormones, and pesticides, which are assumed to have endocrine disrupting, teratogenic, immunosuppressive, carcinogenic, and nervous effects. Thus the organic beef meat production is an alternative to the conventional one and is a rapidly emerging market in response to an increasing consumers’ demand for the better meat quality, test and improved food safety. This growth is primarily driven by Health benefits associated with organic foods.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident concerns of consumers over food safety . Major Vendors, such as JBS (Brazil) , Danish Crown (Denmark) , Tyson (United States) , Meyer (United States) , Perdue Farms (United States) , OBE (Australia) , Australian Beef Co Pty Ltd (Australia) , Eversfield (United Kingdom) , Verde Farms (United States) , Blackwood (Australia) and Arcadian (Australia) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co, Australia’s leading supplier of organic and natural meat, announced its latest steps to continue the global expansion of its brands

Regulatory Insights:

Organic meat production is governed by USDA’s national organic standards implemented in 2002. These standards state that animals must be raised using organic management practices and that organically-raised livestock must be separated from their conventional counterparts. The use of growth-enhancing hormones and sub-therapeutic antibiotics is prohibited. Cattle can receive preventive medical care (e.g., vaccines) and dietary vitamin and mineral supplements. Cattle can only be fed 100% organically-produced feed that is free of animal by-products. Furthermore, cattle must have access to the outdoors, shade, exercise areas, fresh air, and direct sunlight. Organically-raised cows must have access to pasture

Market Trend:

concerns of consumers over food safety

Clean labeling

Market Drivers:

Health benefits associated with organic foods

Challenges:

Product recalls

Opportunities:

Growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) has led to increased participation from foreign and private players that boosts the retail infrastructure

