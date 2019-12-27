Organic Coconut Water Market Incredible Potential Examined In New Market Research Report

Coconut water, a clear liquid that occurs inside a coconut. Coconut water is a popular beverage in the tropics but its popularity has risen across the world in recent years. The growing demand for coconut water can be ascribed primarily to its refreshing and hydrating properties without the calories associated with many other popular beverages available on the market today. Organic coconut water is an isotonic beverage that is healthy and has a palatable flavor. However, the key differentiator between regular and organic coconut water is that the latter contains lower chemicals. The consumption of organic coconut water is also beneficial as it contains electrolytes.

It comprises the right balance of electrolytes, which help replenish the body after strenuous exercises and workouts. Organic coconut water also contains a variety of minerals such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, and vitamins (A, B, C), amino acids, and phosphorous.

Many studies have evidenced that organic food typically contains a higher level of antioxidants, which help safeguard against the detrimental health effect of toxic heavy metals. The market for organic coconut water is expanding at a brisk pace because as it the drink is being considered a suitable alternative for sports drinks, many of which contain synthetically formulated ingredients.

It has thus become more common to see organic coconut water on the shelves of supermarkets and convenience stores across the world. Moreover, organic coconut water is also being retailed online, which has helped companies spread their presence worldwide. Customers today are increasingly showing a preference for organic beverages as compared to other conventional types of drinks. The focus, especially, is on consuming low-sugar drinks – organic coconut water fits this changing trend perfectly.

The global market for organic coconut water is expected to be steered by the many health benefits it offers. Moreover, its other characteristics such as the presence of antioxidants, better taste, and micronutrients content could prompt consumers to choose it over other conventional soft drinks. Also, the drink is regarded as having curative properties for disorders such as vomiting and diarrhea. There are recent reports that suggest the benefits of organic coconut water for the heart, as it contains lower levels of cholesterol.

As compared to regular coconut water, organic coconut water contains fewer unhealthy chemicals or traces of pesticides. These factors will help the demand for organic coconut water rise steadily in the years ahead.

In order to meet the challenges associated with the relatively short shelf life of organic coconut water, several producers are now offering frozen organic coconut water. This enhances its shelf life, allowing it to be transported to regions where coconut water isn’t readily available.

Packaging is proving to be an especially important product differentiator for companies competing in the global organic coconut water market. It is now available in small, easy-to-carry tetra packs and plastic bottles. Emerging evidence about the skin and hair benefits of coconut water are expected to serve as an opportunity for companies in the organic coconut water market. The product is consumed in yoga institutes and health centers as well as in gyms.

The global market for organic coconut water can be broadly segmented based on the form, flavors, packaging, applications, and regional market. Based on the type of flavor, organic coconut water can be classified as aloe vera, natural, grape and pear, white grape, mango, pineapple, and coffee.

Similarly, on the basis of its form, organic coconut water is sold in the form of powder (dried) and liquid coconut water.

Segmented based on packaging, the market can be divided into: Plastic bottles, tetra packs, and cans. Basis distribution channel, the market for organic coconut water can be segmented into specialty stores, online stores, and hypermarket/supermarket.

From the geographical standpoint, the global organic coconut water market has been divided into the following segments: Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. South Africa has been identified as the fastest-growing regional market for packed coconut water. The country is developing briskly and consumers in the country regard packed products as being more hygienic and healthy. In the United Kingdom, the consumption of organic coconut water approximates 25-26 million liters. However, the consumption of coconut water is also remarkably high in tropical countries—such as Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, and Brazil—where coconuts grow in abundance.

The leading players in the organic coconut water market are: Harmless Harvest (San Francisco, US), Celebes Coconut Corporation (Philippines, Southeast Asia), VITA COCO (New York, United States), COCOZIA, Coco Libre, The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO), Navitas Naturals, and COPRA Inc., among others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer