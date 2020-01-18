Orthodontics Market Challenges and Trends, Competitive Analysis by Top Key Players Patterson Companies Inc, Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc, 3M Company

Orthodontic care involves usage of medical devices such as braces for straightening the teeth, correcting problems with bite, closing gaps between teeth and aligning lips and teeth properly. The Orthodontics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatment, growing numbers of dentists, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software and surge in dental tourism. Nevertheless, lack of awareness about dental health and unfavorable healthcare reforms in several regions is expected to restrict the growth of market during the forecast period.

Competitor Analysis By: American Orthodontics, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY International Inc, GC Corporation, Henry Schein Inc, Midmark Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc, Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc, 3M Company

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Orthodontics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Orthodontics market with detailed market segmentation by Equipment, Consumables and geography. The global Orthodontics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Orthodontics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of Equipment and Consumables. Based on Equipment the market is segmented into Dental chairs, Dental Lasers, Hand Pieces, Light Cure, Scaling Unit, CAD/CAM Systems, and Dental Radiology Equipment. Based on Consumables the market is segmented into Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Brackets, and Archwires.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Orthodontics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Orthodontics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Orthodontics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Orthodontics market in these regions

