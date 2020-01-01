Oxo Alcohols Market New Research Report Analysis, And Forecast

Oxo alcohols are alcohols manufactured by adding hydrogen and carbon monoxide to an olefin in order to obtain an aldehyde. The aldehyde is in turn, hydrogenated to obtain alcohol. The key oxo alcohols used in various end-user industries include n-butanol, iso-butanol, 2-ethylhexanol, isononanol, and 2-propylheptanol. Collectively, these five oxo alcohols account for a majority market share of oxo alcohols in the global scenario, with n-butanol and 2-ethylhexanol accounting for a majority market share. Oxo alcohols are used as solvents as well as intermediates in the manufacturing of phthalates. Phthalates are used in the manufacturing of vinyl plasticizers. These plasticizers are used in various end-user industries such as buildings & construction, automotive, and consumer goods. The end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and others are anticipated to be the major drivers of the oxo alcohols market during the forecast period. The developing regions are expected to become major markets for oxo alcohols during the forecast period due to the extensive demand from end-user industries.

The market for oxo-alcohols was chiefly driven by escalating demand from the plasticizers as well as the solvents industry. Increasing demand for plasticizers from their end-user industries has been the key factor for driving the oxo alcohols market in the current decade and is anticipated to continue in the next decade. Oxo alcohols such as n-butanol are used in numerous applications such as solvents, glycol ethers, acetate, and acrylate. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plasticizers are other major applications of the oxo alcohols where 2-ethylhexanol is used in significant quantities. 2-ethylhexanol is also used in several specialty plasticizers such as adipates, phosphates, and trimelliates, where higher performance is required. The ever-demanding plasticizer industry coupled with rising demand from the solvents industry are expected to be the major drivers in the oxo alcohols market during the next few years. However, stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry are expected to hamper the market growth in the next few years. Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives that are used in the manufacturing of oxo alcohols are also expected to hinder the growth rate of oxo alcohols market, thereby acting as a restraint for this market.

Globally, the demand for oxo alcohols is projected to increase considerably during the forecast period due to ever-rising demand for oxo alcohols from various industries. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region for oxo alcohols market. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for oxo alcohols due to increasing demand for phthalates, which are used in plasticizers. China is anticipated to be the largest consumer of oxo alcohols in Asia Pacific and is projected to show a similar trend during the forecast period. Emerging countries such as India and Japan are also projected to offer improved opportunities for oxo alcohols market in the next few years. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are also anticipated to have a significant demand as the demand for plasticizers is expected to remain high in the U.S. and other developed countries in North America and Europe. Rest of the World market is forecasted to illustrate an optimistic outlook for the oxo alcohols market in the current decade considering the steady demand for solvents and plasticizer industries. Latin America is likely to be one of the fastest growing markets for oxo alcohols in the Rest of the World region.

Key players operating in the oxo alcohols market include Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Group, The Dow Chemical Company, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

