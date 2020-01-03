Paperboard Tubes Packaging Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

Global paperboard tubes packaging market: Introduction

Paperboard tubes are cylinder shaped components, which are manufactured from wood pulp, fabricated into a variety of cardboard. These also includes paper adhesive components. Paperboard tubes have high consumer appeal as a packaging solution, and are able to provide quality protection for products such as gifts, promotional & premium items. One of the key factors which are expected to contribute to growth of the global paperboard tubes packaging market is the excellent recyclability. In addition, less cost is also expected to increase preference for paperboard tubes packaging. Paperboard tubes packaging finds a wide range of applications, specifically for products which need complete protection against moisture.

Paperboard tubes finds wide applications in various industries such as the personal care & cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry, and the consumer goods industry. Due to their efficiency in saving space, paper tubes are used for electrical wires, and other such materials which require larger spaces for storage. Paperboard tubes packaging is used for fabric, cellophane wrap, aluminium foil, films, electrical and packing tape, disposable paper products, foam, ribbon, labels, and other products. Since paperboard tubes packaging is one of the most highly adaptable forms of packaging, they will likely continue to be used in various industries, as a safe and reliable packaging solution. Thus, the outlook for the global paperboard tubes packaging market, looks promising, during the forecast period.

Global Paperboard Tubes packaging market: Dynamics

One of the primary factors that are facilitating growth of the global paperboard tubes packaging market, is the demand from manufacturers for remarkable and striking branding. In addition to this, the reason which is boosting the market for paperboard tubes packaging, is that it is very cost effective which enables growing preference among the consumers. Another aspect towards the growth of paperboard tubes packaging market is that it has the wide range of applications in various industries such as food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, construction industry etc. which is expected to increase the demand for paperboard tubes in the industry.

The factors restraining the growth of the global paperboard tubes packaging market is the rise in use of alternative packaging solutions, such as plastic tubes. In case of plastic tubes, the resources are easily available among the consumers. Digital printing on the paperboard tubes is of particular interest to the manufacturers for their product promotion and is a key trend prevailing in the global paperboard tubes packaging market.

Global Paperboard Tubes packaging market: Segmentation

The global Paperboard Tubes packaging market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of raw material, the global Paperboard Tubes packaging market has been segmented as:

Kraft Paper

Corrugated Board

Composite Cardboard Tubes

On the basis of thickness, the global Paperboard Tubes packaging market has been segmented as:

5 mm -1.5 mm

5 mm -9.0 mm

10 mm -25 mm

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Paperboard Tubes packaging market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Global Paperboard Tube packaging market: Geographical Outlook

The global Paperboard Tubes packaging market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America is currently leading the global composite paperboard tubes packaging market due to the higher number of people willing to pay more for efficient packaging solutions. Latin America serves as a low-cost manufacturing source for products to supply its North American counterparts. Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are expected to witness steady growth in the paperboard tubes packaging market due to increase in urban class and rising retail sector.

Global Paperboard Tubes packaging market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global Paperboard Tubes Packaging market are – Multi Packaging Solutions, Ace Paper Tube, Yazoo Mills Inc., Sonoco Products Company. , RIDGID Paper Tube Corporation, and Pacific Paper Tube, among others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer