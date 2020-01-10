Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market was valued at USD 66.9 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 256.40million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Patient derived tumor xenografts (PDTX) are created when cancerous tissue from a patient’s primary tumor is implanted directly into an immunodeficient mouse. PDTX models are providing solutions to the challenges that researchers face in cancer drug research such as positive tumor responses in mouse models but not translating over when the study is implemented in humans. As a result, PDTX cancer models are becoming popular models to use in cancer drug research.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059385

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Demand for Personalizes healthcare

1.2 GrowingInvestment in Cancer studies from private as well as govt. Sector

1.3 Growing R&D activities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of PDX models

2.2 Clinical Testing Stringent rules and ethical issues

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Tumor type:

1.1 Gastrointestinal Tumor Models

1.2 Gynecological Tumor Models

1.3 Respiratory Tumor Models

1.4 Urological Tumor Models

1.5 Hematological Tumor Models

1.6 Other Tumor Models

2. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Type:

2.1 Rat Models

2.2 Mice Models

3. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2 Contract Research Organizations

3.3 Academic & Research Institutions

4. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Application:

4.1 Preclinical Drug Development and Basic Cancer Research

4.2 Biomarker Analysis

View Source Of Related Reports:

Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market

Hematology Analyzer Market

Patient Engagement Solutions Market

SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers And Flowlines) Market

European Homeland Security And Public Safety Video Surveillance And Video Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Homeland Security And Public Safety Market

5. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Crown Bioscience Inc.

2. the Jackson Laboratory

3. Champions Oncology, Inc.

4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

5. WuXiApptec (Group of Subsidiaries Under WuXiPharmatec)

6. ONCODESIGN

7. Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs, Inc.)

8. Pharmatest Services Ltd.

9. Hera Biolabs

10. EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH

11. Xentech

12. Urolead

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059385

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer