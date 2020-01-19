Payment Gateway Market forecasts showing a CAGR of US$ 1,708.1 Mn by 2025 | Razorpay Software, PayPal, PayU Payments, BillDesk, CCAvenue

Payment Gateway to 2025 by Type (Hosted Payment Gateway, Non-Hosted Payment Gateway, Direct Payment Gateway and Platform Based Payment Gateway); and Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) â€“ India Analysis and Forecast

India Payment gateway market is expected to grow to US$ 1,708.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 446.9 Mn in 2017. By organization size, large enterprise sub-segment accounts for highest share in the India Payment Gateway market. This is primarily due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India. Realizing major profit loss to payment processors, these companies have started to develop their own payment gateway solutions and are outsourcing their payment gateway services to other merchants in the value chain. Large enterprise availing payment gateway services includes Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal among others.

Key players profiled in the report include Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., PayPal India Pvt. Ltd., PayU Payments Pvt. Ltd., BillDesk, CCAvenue, E-Billing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. EBS), Instamojo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd., TimesofMoney Ltd., Cybersource Corporation, HDFC Ltd., Oxigen Services India) Pvt. Ltd.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is integration of biometric authentication across payment gateway solutions. At present, the companies demand customers to prove their identity through signatures, PINS, OTP and other passwords, but biometric authentication will enable consumers to prove their purchase intention in the most natural way possible. Current methods of biometric authentication include fingerprint scans, voice sans, heartbeat beat recognition, facial recognition, palm vein scan and ear prints. Along with this merchants handling large volume transactions are expected for develop their own payment gateway solutions.

Payment gateway market by type market is segmented into hosted, non-hosted, direct and platform based. Hosted payment gateway segment dominates the market due to merchants seeking for quick installation of payment gateway solution on their website. By organization size the market is further segmented into SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and large enterprises. Large enterprises account for majority market share due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India.

