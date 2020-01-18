PCB Transformers Market: Growing Consumer Electronics Industry To Fuel The Market Growth

PCB Transformers Market – Introduction

PCB Transformers refer to transformer that are mounted on the printed circuit boards (PCBs) and they are used to provide electrical isolation as a power transformer or safe electrical isolation for the input and output sides as an isolating or safety transformer. PCB transformers typically feature small dimensions and a compact build as well as having an increased mechanical durability and resilience to climate elements. This makes them capable of operating under harsh conditions.

PCB transformers are characterized by double output voltage for series or parallel connection, overload protection, and in some cases with permanent corrosion protection. Fierceness in the PCB Transformers market is anticipated to grow as key partakers strive to offer customized solutions catering to the specific requisites of end-users. Additionally, efforts are geared towards providing PCB Transformers that consumer less power and are capable of operating at high ambient temperatures.

PCB Transformers Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players providing PCB transformers are making concentrated efforts in the research and development of advanced products capable of integrating for compact applications into the market. Furthermore, they are involved in providing customized solutions to the end users in a bid to gain a competitive edge and better position themselves in the market.

Murata Manufacturing Co.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a prominent player based in Japan and founded in 1944. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of advanced electronic materials and cutting-edge electronic components. Its innovative products find applications ranging from mobile phones to home appliances and automotive applications to energy management systems and healthcare devices.

Würth Elektronik Group

The company which is a subsidiary of Wurth Group, is a prominent manufacturer of various electronic and electromechanical components for the electronics industry. The product portfolio of the company includes EMC components, EMC filters, capacitors, inductors, RF inductors and resistors, quartz, oscillators, transformers, components for circuit protection, power modules, LEDs, connectors, switches, high-power contacts, wireless connectivity, and among others.

TDK Corporation

Established in 1935 in Japan, TDK Corporation is a prominent semiconductor company and commands a wide range of technologies that essential in our daily lives. The company offers a comprehensive range of electronic components and has significant expertise in the magnetic technology.

MACOM

Headquartered in Massachusetts, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor products particularly for data center, telecommunication and industrial and defense applications. MACOM has a number of design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company also offers foundry services which is regarded to be a key core competency in the company’s business.

TT Electronics PLC

Incorporated in 1988, TT Electronics PLC is located in the United Kingdom. It is a leading company involved in the designing and manufacturing of complex and advanced electronic components as well as systems. The company operates in industries such as defense and aerospace, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy.

Some of the significant players in the PCB Transformers market Triad electronics, Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Pulse Electronics Corporation, Coilcraft, Inc., Power Integrations, Schaffner, Halo Electronics, Inc., and among others.

PCB Transformers Market – Dynamics

Growing consumer electronics industry to fuel the market growth

Growth of the PCB Transformers market can be attributed to the bolstering electronics industry across the globe, especially in the developing economies. PCB transformers are increasingly used as a safety isolation transformer in the electronics products as well as complex electronics systems to ensure safety. The consumer electronics industry is growing at a significant growth rate especially in the developing economies. As a result, the growth of the PCB Transformers market is likely to grow at an impressive pace in the upcoming years.

Technical Complexity to Impede the Adoption Rate of PCB Transformers

Due to the myriad of benefits the PCB transformers, they are increasingly being adopted across various end use industries. However, PCB transformers have several disadvantages, one among them being the technical complexity associated with them. PCB transformer development involves numerous solder joint types which complicated their design process. Further, high level of technical expertise is required for the development of advanced PCB transformers. These factors might hinder the market growth of PCB transformers.

