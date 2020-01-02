Peelable Caps Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands

Peelable Caps Market – Overview

Packaging acts as the source of primary protection for the products and have also become a medium for attracting consumers. Peelable caps are the packaging solutions which acts as a protective barrier enhancing the leak proof property of the packaging. It is applied without or in addition to other capping solutions like screw caps. Peelable caps also serves the function of branding by providing surface for attractive printing and embossing for various food and beverage products such as milk, curd, and yoghurt, etc. that are mostly packed in cups and bottles and hence requires a lid. The cups and bottles used for the packaging of food and beverage products are made from paper, plastics such as PP and PET, glass, ceramics, etc. The peelable caps are easily applied on these materials and are easy to peel off thereby enhancing user’s comfort. Owing to these user friendly features and cost effectiveness, the market for peelable caps is expected to grow in terms of value and volume between 2017 and 2027.

Peelable Caps Market – Dynamics

The food and beverage industry across the globe have shown a continuous growth over the past few decades resulting into increasing demand for allied products like peelable caps throughout the forecast period. Peelable caps besides providing primary protection to the product is also consumer friendly when it comes to opening of the packaged food. It is featured with easy to pull tab that facilitates easy peeling off the cap. The peelable caps are designed to facilitate easy peeling off of the cap making it easier for the end user to open the packaged product leading to its globally increasing demand. The factors that are expected to drive the market of peelable caps include its cost effectiveness, applicability on various packaging materials like paper, plastic, glass, ceramic, etc and end user friendly feature. Due to this industry favorable features the food and beverage industry are intended to make use of the peelable caps in most of their packaging solution resulting in increasing demand of the peelable caps thereby creating more opportunities for the peelable caps market over the forecast period.

Peelable Caps Market – Segmentation

The peelable caps market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of material type, peelable caps market is segmented into:

Paper

Plastic PET

Metals Aluminium



On the basis of product type, peelable caps market is segmented into:

Printed

Non-printed

Embossed

Unembossed

On the basis of application, peelable caps market is segmented into:

Food Cream Custard Milk Yoghurt Cheese & Sour cream Margarine & Butter Sauces & Dips Others

Beverage Juices Flavored drinks Energy drinks Others



Peelable Caps Market – Region wise outlook

The global peelable caps market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the peelable caps market between 2017 and . Over the past few decades, India and China have shown a concentrated growth in food and beverage industry translating into increasing demand for the peelable caps in these regions throughout the forecast period. North America is expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand for the peelable caps between 2017 and 2027 owing to its established economy. Latin America is expected to witness relatively slower growth in peelable caps market between 2017 and 2027 due to its stagnant economy. However, European countries and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the market of peelable caps throughout the forecast period due to the prevailing relatively stagnant economy in these regions.

Peelable Caps Market – Key Players

The key players in the peelable caps market include Fords Packaging Systems Limited, LOW’S CAPSEAL SDN BHD, CLONDALKIN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V, Bemis Company.

The report offers an accurate evaluation of the market through detailed qualitative insights and verifiable projections about market size. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

