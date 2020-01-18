Peer-to-peer Lending Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales

The ‘Peer-to-peer Lending’ market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes

Peerform, Inc. (United States),Funding Circle Limited (United Kingdom),Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States),Zopa Limited (United Kingdom) ,CommonBond Inc. (United States),Upstart Network Inc. (United States) ,onDeck Capital, Inc. (United States),Faircent (India),Daric Inc. (United States),Pave, Inc. (United States),Social Finance Inc. (United States)

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Definition: With growing accessibility of peer to peer lending across the globe, the global peer to peer lending market will grow at the robust growth rate across the globe. Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is a recently introduced money lending platform or â€œsharing economyâ€. These platforms assist in connecting the money lenders and investors with borrowers without the bank acting as an intermediary.

Market Scope Overview: by Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Business Model (Traditional P2P Model, Marketplace Lending Model), End User (Consumer Credit, Small Business, Student Loan, Real Estate)

Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Growing Accessibility of Peer to Peer Lending Across the Globe

Introduction to Peer to Peer Lending Services with Minimized Interest Rates

Minimizes the Overall Operating Cost required for Conventional Lending

Provides Higher Returns to the Investors as compared to Other Types of Investments

Higher Probability of Credit Risks in P2P Lending

Lack of Government Protection and Private Insurances

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size

2.2 Peer-to-peer Lending Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Peer-to-peer Lending Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Peer-to-peer Lending Market by Product

4.1 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Sales by Product

4.2 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Price by Product

5 Peer-to-peer Lending Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Peer-to-peer Lending by End User

