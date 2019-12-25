Personal Protection Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Personal Protection Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as 3M Co. (United States), MSA Safety Inc. (United States), Ansell Limited (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (United States), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States) etc.

Personal protection includes hands & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, head protection, and others. The growing awareness among consumers relating to personal safety as well as the considerable growth in the manufacturing and transportation sectors are also propelling the global personal protection market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M Co. (United States), MSA Safety Inc. (United States), Ansell Limited (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (United States), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (United States), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium) and Radians, Inc. (United States).

Adoption of Stringent Regulatory Framework

Rising Awareness about the Importance of Workplace Safety

Increasing Growth in Developing Nations

Growing Demand for Fashionable Protective Equipment

Advancement in technology

Fueling Demand for Multipurpose Equipment

On 3rd June 2018, DuPont Personal Protection has launched DuPont™ Tychem® gloves, a collection of gloves designed for chemical exposure protection. Which will provide help for the worker protection required in hazardous work environments.

On 19th February 2018, Honeywell has launched personal protective equipment (PPE) using Honeywell’s cloud-based Safety Suite software as well as specialized electronic tags. It is a cost-effective way for firms to advance productivity.

Personal Protection Equipment Manufactures, Personal Protection Equipment Suppliers/ Distributor, Governments and Financial Institutions, Research Organizations and Consulting Companies., Associations, Organizations, Forums and Alliances Related to Personal Protection, Industry Associations, Government Regularity Bodies and Other

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Personal Protection market on the basis of product [Hands & Arm Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection, Respiratory Protection, Head Protection and Others], application [Industrial, Commercial and Residential], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers, market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Personal Protection market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Personal Protection industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Personal Protection market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Personal Protection Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Personal Protection Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Personal Protection Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Personal Protection Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Personal Protection Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

