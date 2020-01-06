Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global personal protective equipment market size reached US$ 46.7 Billion in 2018. Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to devices that are designed to minimize hazards, which may lead to serious workplace illnesses or injuries. Generally, PPE includes respirators, high-visibility clothing, earplugs or earmuffs, coveralls or lifejackets, safety helmets, eye protection, gloves, gauntlets, safety harnesses and safety footwear. Employers provide these devices to workers in case the engineering, work practice and administrative controls are not feasible or do not ensure sufficient protection. They also provide training for using these devices as they may help in protecting personnel from various biological contaminants, toxic vapors, hazardous gases, radiological particulates and other chemical agents.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on workplace safety is driving the demand for PPE across the globe. Moreover, governments of various nations are introducing stringent occupational health and safety regulations and guidelines to manage or eliminate hazards to the greatest extent possible. For instance, the US Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is encouraging continual improvement in workplace safety and health by conducting strategic partnerships, training and education, workplace consultations, and several voluntary protection programs. Apart from this, manufacturers are focusing on developing smart designs for PPE to improve the functionality and provide better protection using advanced manufacturing technologies and high-performance raw materials. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 68.1 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Equipment Type:

1. Head, Eye and Face Protection

2. Hearing Protection

3. Protective Clothing

4. Respiratory Protection

5. Protective Footwear

6. Fall Protection

7. Hand Protection

8. Others

Based on the equipment type, the market has been segregated into the head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others.

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Manufacturing

2. Construction

3. Oil and Gas

4. Healthcare

5. Others

The market has been categorized based on the end use into manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare and other industries.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of price and quality. Some of the personal protective equipment market competitors include Honeywell International Inc., E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, Radians, Inc., COFRA Holding AG, Avon Rubber P.L.C., Uvex Group, and National Safety Apparel (NSA), Inc.

