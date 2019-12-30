Pet Trackers Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Garmin, PetPace, Whistle

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Pet Trackers Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Marco Polo (United States), POD (Australia), Link AKC (United Kingdom), Tractive (Austria), Whistle (United States), Loc8tor (United Kingdom), Garmin Ltd. (United States), PetPace (United States) and GoPro Fetch (United States).

A pet tracker is defined as the device which is typically attached to your pet’s collar. Some of the major pet trackers devices are The Paw Tracker, Tractive GPS 3G Pet Tracker, Findster Duo, The Tractive Realtime GPS tracker, Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor, among others. Demand for pet tracker has increased, due to the increasing number of pets are lost each year. For instance, according to an article published by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 2012, more than 10 million pets are lost each year. Hence, ridings number pet lost cases and increasing awareness regarding the benefit of pet tracking devices are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/6146-global-and-united-states-pet-trackers-market

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for IoT in Pet Tracking Devices

Increasing Pet Population as well as Pet Humanization Worldwide

Rising Expenditure on Pets Due to High Disposal Income

Market Trend

Technology Advancement regarding Pet Tracker

Restraints

Issue related to High Power Consumption as well as Limited Battery Life of Pet Wearable Devices

Opportunities

Highly Advancements in Wan as well as Lpwan Technologies

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, among others

Challenges

High Cost and Requirement for Continuous Subscriptions

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Pet Trackers Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/6146-global-and-united-states-pet-trackers-market

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Technology: Cellular / GPS Trackers, Old School Radio Trackers / Radio Frequency Trackers, Bluetooth pet trackers, Mixed Trackers, Others

Component: Hardware {GPS Chips, RFID Chips, Bluetooth Chips, Sensors, Others}, Software, Others

Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Others

Top Players in the Market are: Marco Polo (United States), POD (Australia), Link AKC (United Kingdom), Tractive (Austria), Whistle (United States), Loc8tor (United Kingdom), Garmin Ltd. (United States), PetPace (United States) and GoPro Fetch (United States)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Pet Trackers Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Pet Trackers Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Pet Trackers Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Pet Trackers Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Pet Trackers

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/6146-global-and-united-states-pet-trackers-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pet Trackers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pet Trackers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pet Trackers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Pet Trackers

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pet Trackers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pet Trackers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=6146

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Pet Trackers market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Pet Trackers market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Pet Trackers market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer