Photocatalytic Coatings Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2024

Photocatalytic coating products is a result of photocatalysis reaction. Photocatalysis is the acceleration of a photoreaction in the presence of a catalyst. In catalyzed photolysis, light is absorbed by an adsorbed substrate. In photo-generated catalysis, the photocatalytic activity (PCA) depends on the ability of the catalyst to create electron–hole pairs, which generate free radicals that are able to undergo secondary reactions. A common application is electrolysis of water molecules by titanium dioxide (TiO?). A photocatalytic coating is capable of maintaining itself on the surface on which it is applied and get rid of the dirt accumulated on the surface on its own.

When photocatalytic coatings are exposed to any ultraviolet (UV) light source such as the sun, their oxidative property decomposes the organic substances such as microbes present on their surface. Hydrophilic nature of the coating causes the water that comes in contact with it to form an even layer, thereby allowing the dust and dirt accumulated on the surface to wash away. These two properties of photocatalytic coatings create the ‘self-cleaning’ effect.

In recent years, ‘self-cleaning’ coatings using photocatalytic titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) have gained considerable attention. With the assistance of a little UV light from a fluorescence source or sunlight, TiO? offers two unique properties: (a) high oxidation power, and (b) super- hydrophilicity.

High oxidation power can be employed to kill bacteria attached on a wall or remove foul smell from stains in a toilet (TiO?-coated tiles and TiO?-coated glass are commercially available). Super-hydrophilic property can allow dirt and stains to get easily washed away with water or by rainfall when photocatalytic coatings are applied on exterior surfaces. However, due to its high photoreactivity, a TiO? coating cannot be applied directly onto an organic paint surface. It may attack the paint surface, causing the ‘paint-chalking phenomenon’. This factor has limited the use of TiO? coatings.

Reduction in use of TiO? coatings is an effective technique that provides an inorganic–organic layer between the painted surface and the TiO? coating to avoid the effect of paint-chalking. This interlayer functions as a binder for TiO? particles and a barrier to prevent the damage of substrate caused by the photocatalytic reaction. With this approach, continuous and sustained self-cleaning effect can be attained on the surface of painted panels. For a building without photocatalytic coatings, physical cleaning (usually using strong detergents or high-pressure water jets) is required. It can cause damage to the building material. The same material when treated with photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings can last longer. This naturally leads to low maintenance costs.

The photocatalytic coatings market can be divided by application (commercial buildings, residential buildings, heritage buildings/structures, and educational institutions) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

The global market for photocatalytic coatings is expanding at a significant rate. The market in Asia Pacific, especially in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and China is expanding at a rapid pace. Considerable growth of the market in Middle East & Africa is expected during the forecast period, owing to overall economic development of the region and high demand for electronic products, textiles, automobiles, and plastics in the region.

Key players operating in the global photocatalytic coatings market include Alpha Coatings, Photocatalytic Coatings Ltd., GP Asbestos, Saint-Gobain, and International Coatings Company.

