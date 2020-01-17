Physics Discovery has New Revelations for NASA

As NASA gets ready to launch its first woman and next man to the moon and later on onto Mars, the agency has been developing better radiation detectors. These will enable us to detect minute traces of radiations from solar storms while in space. The tech was initially developed by the European Organization for Nuclear Research CERN to ensure the detection of collisions in their High energy physics experiments. Solar storms emit large high energy particles called ionizing radiation. These particles are a danger to space-based vehicles and crafts due to their potential to do damage.

In an attempt to curb the effects of solar storm particles, NASA integrated the technology called Timepix into their designs for space suits and craft to give a visual representation of the radiation that occurs in space around the International Space Station and deep space. CERN developed the new technology from its previous tech used in particle trajectory tracking in their Large Hadron Collider.

Although NASA’s variation is more significant than CERN, NASA hopes that the discovery will help to make future missions safer. The Timepix works by reading particles present in the surrounding region and passing them through advanced particle detecting algorithms for analysis

Initial radiation analysis by university student Nicholas Stoffle at NASA Space Radiation Group in Johnsons Space Centre in 2009 showed that the Timepix was capable of detecting and reading radiation levels in space for protection. In his further analysis, Nicholas came up with algorithms that made the detection more comfortable and more accurate in space environs. While talking about the invention, Stoffle noted that Timepix was developed to be more powerful than the previous model but still being lighter and smaller

The Timepix system was first integrated by NASA operations in 2012 following aboard the space station with the use of Timepix USB Lite Interface programs gotten from the Experimental Applied Physics in the Czech Republic. Since then the technology has been gathering data continuously and sending it down to the ground station at Mission Centre at Johnson

After successful missions in the orbital sector, NASA approved its use in subsequent missions. The initial Timepix has been in use in orbit for six years since its first launch into space. However, NASA has confirmed that the Timepix will get an update that will continue with data collection

Consequentially, during the first run, the space agency launched a battery-operated version of the Timepix on board the EFT-1 in 2014. The mission was aimed to set up a radiation belt data collector in low orbit. Similarly, data collected from previous missions have been used to develop the Timepix further. From here onward, NASA hopes that the use of the Timepix will help shed more light on deep space environs.

