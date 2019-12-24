Pigeon Pea Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2018 – 2026

The global pigeon pea market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to a wide range of commercial applications of pigeon pea. This includes green manure, animal feed, fuel wood, soil conservation, and rearing lac insects.

Apart from this, pigeon pea is a key crop of nearly every tropical country in the world. Belonging to the seed pot family, pigeon pea is an excellent source of protein. Pigeon pea displays excellent medicinal properties and serves to be a rich source of protein for protein deficient consumers.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pigeon pea market with a strong focus on market drivers, restraints, segments, and competitive dynamics.

The global pigeon pea market is likely to observe substantial growth owing to low price of the product, coupled with availability of high storage facility. Due to high demand for pigeon pea, the product is available fresh, frozen, and canned.

Changing lifestyle leading to increasing consumption of easy to store frozen foods is another key factor boosting the pigeon pea market. Economic growth leading to coming up of supermarkets and hypermarkets have expanded distribution channels for pigeon pea. This, in turn is boosting the pigeon pea market.

Low manufacturing cost and ease of processing are some other key factors fuelling the pigeon pea market. Pigeon pea is predominantly available in two types, viz. premium and mild. The cultivation and processing of both the two types of pigeon pea is another key factor boosting the pigeon pea market.

Pigeon pea is a perennial plant that is extensively used for animal feed and to process them into lentils.

In several parts of the world, government subsidies for agricultural crop, farmer welfare programa, and increasing governmet investment for development ofoverall agriculture sector are aiding to boost the pigeon pea market.

However, availability of substitutes, price fluctuations and threat from pathogens are some factors hampering the pigeon pea market.

North America holds supremacy in the global pigeon pea market. Advancement in production technology, favorable climatic conditions, and high consumption due to protein content are serving to boost the North America pigeon pea market. Furthermore, pigeon pea crop helps enhance soil fertility to be used for other crop.

Europe and Asia Pacific are some other key markets for pigeon pea. Asia Pacific holds substantial potential to emerge as a key market for pigeon pea. Increasing awareness of consumers to improve their protein intake is serving to boost the Asia Pacific pigeon pea market.

India is a key market for pigeon pea in Asia Pacific. Large-scale production and processing of pigeon pea due to its high consumption in the country.

Key companies operating in the global pigeon pea market include Akyurek Kardesler, SYMAF Co., Interamsa Agroindustrial, A.B. agro, Bio-fruits Haiti SA, and Taj Foods. Some other prominent companies in the pigeon pea market are Unitex Tanzania, Pulses Splitting & Processing Industry, National Agri SARL, Arvind Limited, and Greenfield Global Pvt. Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer