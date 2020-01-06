Pigment Additives Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2026

Global Pigment Additives Market – Overview

Pigment additives are materials that can offer several benefits such as anti-skid, reflection, conduction, insulation, and light absorption. They can be employed in applications such as building & construction, automobiles & transport, and electrical & electronic industry. Also, pigments additives helps to improve the opacity, texture, and pseudo-plasticity for flow of pigments. Pigment additives offers better color strength, stability and retention, improved gloss, good finishing and visual appearance. Organic pigment additives are soluble colorants, which are derived from different trees or fruits.

Pigment additives market: segmentation outlook

The global pigment additives market can be segmented based on type, end-user industry and region. In terms of type, the pigment additives market can be classified into inorganic, organic, and others pigment additives. The organic pigments additives segment is projected to expand at a fast paced during the forecast period. Growing awareness related to ecology, there will be high demand for bio-based & recyclable organic products. This in-turn will drive the market demand for pigment additives during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user industry, the pigment additives market can be classified into building & construction, food & beverages, aerospace, automobiles & transport, and electrical & electronic industry. The building & construction segment is projected to expand at a fast paced during the forecast period. Developing countries such as India, China, Australia, and South Korea are expected to rising infrastructural activities, rapid industrial expansion, and economic progress can rise the demand for paint & coating industry. Paint & coating industry will boost the demand for pigment additives market during the forecast period.

Organic pigment additives are employed in food & beverages to avoid deterioration & adulteration of food & beverages. Growing economies such as China & India there will be high demand for food, in-turn this will drive the demand for organic pigment additives market during the anticipated period.

Pigment additives market: regional outlook

In terms of region, the pigment additives market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific is expected to be remain the leading region for the global building & construction market during the forecast period. Increases in population, there will be high demand for infrastructural development in prominent countries such as India & China, is major factor to drive the demand for paint & coating market. Paint & coating manufacturers will drive the demand for pigment additives market during the forecast period. The pigment additives market in South Africa is expected to low growth rate during the anticipated period. Presence of underdeveloped economy and lack of technological advancements are projected restrain the market of pigment additives during the forecast period.

Further, North America and Middle East regions are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period recognized to high occurrence of major market players in these regions. BASF and AkzoNobel industries are expected to offer advanced pigment additives to Americans. However, DowDuPont and Huntsman International is projected to provide effective pigment additives to consumers in Europe region.

Pigment additives market: key player

The global pigment additives market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include AkzoNobel Corporation, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, and Huntsman International. Most companies are likely to invest in research & development activities to develop organic pigment additive products and gain traction among consumers.

