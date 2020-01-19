Pipeline Pigging System Market A Latest Research Report to Share Market Forecast and Dynamics

Pipeline pigging system refers to the process of using systems known as pigs to conduct maintenance activities and various operations such as cleaning and inspection on pipelines; and dimensioning, which is carried out without ceasing the flow in pipelines. Pigging is required in blending, storage, or filling systems of transfer process of any product. Pigging systems are being used in industries such as lubricating oil, paints, chemicals, and others. Various types of pipeline pigging systems are employed in the market. These include swabs, pipe cleaners, cleaning pigs, poly pigs, go-devils, Pipeline Intervention Gadget (P.I.G.) and intelligent pigs.

Pipeline pigging systems are used in water pipelines to remove sediment, scale, calcium carbonate, mud, manganese iron, bacteria, bio-films, and other contaminants. They are employed in mining & process slurry pipelines to remove calcium carbonate, manganese iron, particles, scale, rust, and other debris. Pipeline pigging systems are used in crude oil pipelines to remove sand, wax, bacterial formations, chemical residues, rust, scale, and other impurities. They are employed in new gas transmission pipelines to remove water, construction debris, and rust & scale. These systems are also used in gas pipelines to remove iron sulfide, iron oxide, and iron carbonates (known as black dust). Pipeline pigging systems are employed in different process pipelines to remove product residues, contaminants, and other impurities.

Based on application, the pipeline pigging system market can be segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, and others. Increase in the global demand for energy for oil and gas is expected to boost the pipeline pigging system market. The oil & gas segment is anticipated to dominate the pipeline pegging system market in the near future due to the proposed construction of gas pipelines in order to meet the global demand. Advancement in pipeline inspection technology is also estimated to drive the global pipeline pigging system market. Decreasing profit margin owing to the involvement of high cost and intense competition is likely to be the restraining factor of the pipeline pigging system market across the globe.

Geographically, the pipeline pigging system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global pipeline pigging system market due to the mature pipeline network and development in the gas pipeline network. The pipeline pigging system market in Europe is anticipated to expand due to the economic revival in the region. The pipeline pigging system market in Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to expand due to the rise in activities in pipeline network in the region. The market in Latin America is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has been experiencing a rise in sale of products and services pertaining to the pipeline pigging systems. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the pipeline pigging system market include 3P Services GmbH & Co KG, Baker Hughes, Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd., PLL Pipeline Solutions, and LIN SCAN, CIRCOR Energy, Diamond Edge Services, Pure Technologies, GeoCorr, and Pigs Unlimited International.

