Planet-hunting satellite of NASA discovers another habitable earth-sized World

Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite of NASA discovers another planet with a size similar to that of earth, and it probably has life. The planet revolves around a star, and the conditions present on the planet make it have liquid water on its surface. The recently discovered planet will be part of other discovered planets of NASA.

Paul Hertz, who is an astrophysicist and an administrator at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said that Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite was developed and lifted off mainly to search planets that appear like earth as well as orbiting stars. Those planets that are near the stars are easy to trace with more astronomical telescopes while in space and on earth. Examining size of the planet as well as the region, which can support life status, provides another win for the Spitzer as it nears the end of missions this year, especially January.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite monitors sections of sky for a period of 27 days at every time. This provides the researchers with

