Plastic Antioxidants Market Driven by the growth to Reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2027 | CAGR of 6%

Key Highlights The global plastic antioxidants market was valued at ~ US$ 807 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% from 2019 to 2027.

In terms of value, the plastic antioxidants market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period. China held a major share of the plastic antioxidants in Asia Pacific in terms of production and consumption in 2018. The demand for plastic antioxidants has been increasing, owing to their characteristics such as reduction of fire ignition, decrease in flame spreading, and suppression of smoke formation. Oxidation can cause the degradation of polymers due to factors such as increase of temperature, electromagnetic radiation, and presence of contaminants and atmospheric pollutants. Therefore, small amounts of antioxidants are usually added to polymer matrix to mitigate the damaging effects of oxidation.

Plastic antioxidants are used to provide protection against degradation during the manufacture and long-term storage of polymers, as well as to hamper scorching during the formation of polymers.

The plastic antioxidants market is also driven by the expansion of the paints & coating industry. Increasing investments in the construction industry in emerging economies and expansion in the automotive sector are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the plastic antioxidants market in the near future. Plastic antioxidants help maintain stability and improve gloss in most printing inks. Major players operating in the global plastic antioxidants market are engaged in product development and mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their market share. Key players operating in the plastic antioxidants market include BASF SE, SONGWON Industrial Group, SI Group, Inc. Solvay S.A., and 3V Sigma USA Inc.

