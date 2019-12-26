Plate Sealer Market Projected For Promising Growth Till 2018 – 2026

A plate sealer minimizes the sample evaporation during experimental workflow. It also eliminates human variability from plate sealing. Seals are made from sterilized material so that they are free from impurities such as DNase, RNase, human genomic DNA, bacterial cell, eukaryotic cell, dust, endotoxins, and pyrogens. Plate sealers are available for standard height and deep well plates. Most plate sealer instruments available in market are compatible with versatile instrument plates and a variety of heat sealing films and foils.

The availability of seals with a variety of properties such as peelability, pierceability, optical clarity, temperature stability, and solvent resistance is expected to boost the global plate sealer market. Moreover, the availability of high-quality sealing instruments and rise in research activities in the field of life sciences are likely to augment the market. Furthermore, advanced features present in automated plate sealer instruments such as variable temperature and time settings, touch screen, user friendly interface are projected to drive the market in the near future. However, high maintenance costs and high cost of advanced plate sealer instruments are expected to restrain the market. Moreover, stringent government manufacturing standards are expected to hamper the global plate sealer market during the forecast period. Advancements in automation technology and material science are likely to offer attractive opportunities to players operating in the plate sealer market to manufacture technologically versatile plate sealer instruments.

The plate sealer market can be segmented based on product, automation, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into instruments and accessories. The instruments segment can be further classified into PCR plate, microplate, and others. The PCR plate sub-segment is expected to propel the market during the forecast period as the polymerase chain reaction technique is commonly used in biochemistry- and molecular biology-based research projects. The microplate sub-segment is expected to propel the global plate sealer market during the forecast period as large number of samples can be stored in a single microplate. To avoid evaporation and sample loss, sealing of microplates is necessary. Many plate sealer options specific for microplate are also available in market.

The accessories segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace as wide range of plate sealing solutions are available in the market such as cap strips, mats lids, adhesives, and heat seals. The availability of a variety of plate sealing solutions offer end-users opportunities to use sealing according to their requirements. The accessories segment can be further bifurcated into sealers and others.

Based on automation, the plate sealer market can be segmented into manual, semi-automated, and automated. The automated segment is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period as automated plate sealers offer feature such as distance sealing, fully interactive real-time force and seal data, and foil length change option. Distance can be controlled in automated plate sealers, which ensures an accurate, repeatable, and identical sealing of approximately 300,000 plates.

In terms of end-user, the plate sealer market can be categorized into research laboratories, pathology laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others. The research laboratories segment is expected to expand raidly as plate sealers are used in research institutes to preserve a number of samples from different projects and to avoid the evaporation of small amounts of important biological samples or specimens.

Based on region, the global plate sealer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Lain America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are leading regions of the market because of significant funding provided by governments and private bodies for the development of infrastructure for research and pathology laboratories. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period as governments are undertaking initiatives to improve research and development infrastructure in the region

Major player operating in the plate sealer market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., 4titude, Avans Biotechnology Inc., Biosero Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wagner Medizin –und Pharmatechnik GmBH&Co.KG, E&K Scientific Products, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Brooks Life Sciences, LGC Limited, kbiosystems, and Corning Incorporated.

