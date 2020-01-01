Pneumatic Marine Fender Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2027

Global Pneumatic Marine Fender Market – Introduction

The pneumatic marine fender is used to protect the ship’s exterior from damage during docking or berthing. The absence of marine fenders can lead to significant damage to the frame or structure plates while the ship or vessel is being berthed or steered closer to the wharf. Elastic fenders, pneumatic fenders, and froth fenders are a few types of marine fenders. Pneumatic marine fenders are light weight, easy to deploy, and more efficient for ship-to-ship transfer, as compared to their counterparts. Pneumatic marine fenders are utilized for permanent and semi-permanent applications on ports and various docks/jetties. They are used to provide an adequate gap between the ports and ships, which is essential during docking, berthing, and mooring. Pneumatic fenders also enable ship-to-ship transfer, owing to their low reaction force at low deflection.

Global Pneumatic Marine Fender Market – Competition Landscape

Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg AB was founded in 1905, and currently has its headquarters in Trelleborg, Sweden. The company is among the leading supplier of marine equipment’s and related components in the marine industry. The company is having over 24,045 employees and operations in more than 51+ countries. Trelleborg group is a conglomerate with operation in several industries such automotive, aerospace, agriculture, marine and infrastructure and others. The group provides its marine equipment’s and related components with the Trelleborg marine and infrastructure division.

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO. LTD.

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO. LTD. was founded in 1917 and currently its headquarters are located in Tokyo, Japan. The company is a supplies marine fenders and other marine equipment’s to marine industry across the globe. The company also manufactures and supplies rubber products like hoses, tires and others. The company offers diverse products including polyurethane covered hose, specially reinforced & variably reinforced submarine hose, reeling hose, ship-to-ship hose.

IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 1964. The company, with headquarters in Ahmedabad Gujarat, India. The company is among the leading supplier of marine fenders, in the country. The company manufactures products such as marine fenders, cylindrical fenders, arch fenders – DA series, flat top arch fenders, arch fenders, W fenders, I fenders, IV fenders, IV element fenders, IVM fenders, cell fenders, cone fenders, hyper cell fenders, roller fenders, strip fenders, corner arch fenders, ladder fenders ( series-DLF), DDA fenders (series A), flat board fenders, boat fenders, d fenders, square fenders, wing fender, key hole fenders, tug boat fenders, dock & harbor accessories, pneumatic fenders, hydro pneumatic fenders, foam filled fenders and others.

MAX GROUPS MARINE CORPORATION

MAX GROUPS MARINE CORPORATION was founded in 1957 and currently, its headquarters are located in Penang, West Malaysia. The company is a supplies fenders and other marine equipment’s to marine industry across the globe. The company offers products such as rubber fenders, pneumatic fenders, foam filled fenders, rubber dredge hoses, winches, bollards, steel wires, rope, fiber ropes, rubber tires, shipbuilding and other marine equipment, diesel generators, cranes, and solar lighting.

Rising marine transportation and ports globally

Demand for marine transportation and marine equipment is increasing owing to an increase in trade between countries globally. Sizes of ships and ports have been increasing consistently, which is a major factor fueling the adoption of marine fenders on ports and ships owing to concerns about safety. This is another key factor driving the pneumatic marine fender market. Increasing trade between countries across the globe is also projected to be a major driver of the pneumatic marine fender market during the forecast period.

