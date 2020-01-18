Polybutylene Terephthalate Market Observe Substantial and Strong Growth by 2024

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is an engineering polymer which is thermoplastic in nature and is used in electronics and electrical industriesas an insulator. It is a type of polyester and a thermoplastic (semi-crystalline polymer). PBT is solvent resistant, is mechanically strong, slightly shrinks during forming and is heat-resistant up to a temperature of 150 °C (or 200 °C with glass-fiber strengthening). It can be made noncombustible when treated with flame retardants.Polybutylene terephthalate is related closely to different thermoplastic polyesters. Polybutylene terephthalate has slightly lower rigidity and strength as compared to polyethylene terephthalate (PET), better contact resistance, and a lower glass shift temperature. Polybutylene terephthalate and polyethylene terephthalateare sensitive to warm water above the temperature of 60 °C (140 °F). Polybutylene terephthalate and polyethylene terephthalateif used outdoors needs UV protection and most variations of these polyesters are combustible.

To improve flammability and UV properties, additives can be used. The global market for polybutylene terephthalate is segmented on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into extrusion products, household appliances, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Electrical & electronics was the dominant segment in 2015 and is forecasted to have a steady growth rate over the forecast period.Polybutylene terephthalate has extensive application in the electrical & electronics industry in different electronic parts such as power sockets, switches, transformer insulation, sensor coverings, boards, sockets, and connectors.

This extensive applicationis due to its efficient electrical properties, high stability dimensionally under heat, and wide mechanical properties which makes it efficient in applications that involves flow of electrical power.Polybutylene terephthalatemade products are used in the automobile industryowing to theirdimensional stability,rigidity, weather and heat resistance, and lubricant and fuel resistance. Polybutylene terephthalatehas a wide range of applicationin the plastics and polymers industry because it offers highly efficient performance blends like acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). It provides an important integration of high technical features and good stability dimensionally. This is attributed to its considerablestiffness,low water absorption,and excellent heat resistant properties.