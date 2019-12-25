Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 to 2027

The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market report?

A critical study of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market share and why?

What strategies are the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market by the end of 2029?

Competitive Landscape

The PBT market report provides the most comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape prevailing in the PBT marketplace. A thorough discussion on the PBT market players’ business strategies enables the readers to fathom the product offerings of different market players, the market size of key players and competitive scenario in the PBT marketplace.

Key companies profiled in the PBT market report include BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics, DSM Engineering Plastics, Lanxess AG, DuPont, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Polyplastics, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Celanese Corporation, Toray Industries, SipChem and others.

Manufacturers in the PBT marketplace are leveraging acquisition and production capacity expansion strategies. For instance, In December 2017, Celanese Corporation, a U.S. headquartered specialty materials company announced agreement signing to acquire Omni Plastics and its subsidiaries which includes the company distributor Resinal de Mexico.

With the acquisition, Celanese is planning to integrate Omni Plastic’s thermoplastic compound portfolio which includes polybutylene terephthalate formulations. In 2018, Celanese also acquired India’s leading engineered thermoplastic compound provider Next Polymers Ltd. after sensing the lucrative opportunity in the country.

In the second quarter of 2018, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announced the commencement of commercial operations of PBT plant in Jubail Industrial City, first in the Middle East. The PBT plant capacity is 63,000 mtpa and is said to be a crucial expansion step taken by Sipchem to ensure growth in the region.

In March 2018, LAXNESS, a leading provider of polyamide 6, polyamide 66 and PBT commissioned a new production line thermoplastic specialty compounds with capacity expansion by 10,000 metric tons/year in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany.

In March 2018, Polyplastics USA, a leading supplier of thermoplastic polymers announced a merger with TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Inc. The merger is aimed at expanding Polyplastics existing portfolio with TOPAS® compounds.

Definition

Polybutylene terephthalate or PBT is an engineering thermoplastic polymer. Chemically PBT is a saturated, semi-crystalline, molding-friendly and high molecular weight resin derived from butanediol and terephthalic acid acid or

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a new study on the PBT market and published a report titled, “PBT Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The PBT market report covers all the vital facets of the market including chemical industry landscape, PBT production data, PBT consumption trend and raw material landscape. The PBT market report also covers the market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that hold significant influence on the growth of the PBT market during the forecast 2018-2027.

Segmentation

The PBT market is carefully categorized into segments based on PBT production, consumption and end-user applications. The market structure thus derived includes PBT market segmentation based on applications and regional analysis.

Based on application, the PBT market is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer appliances, industrial, extrusion and others. A thorough analysis of these applications across regions and their market size forecast in terms of value and volume are covered.

The PBT market structure also covers market analysis for key global regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Each region is studied for consumption of PBT across applications as well as in key countries. Thorough country-wise analysis as such delivers the most credible and go-to forecast of the PBT market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the PBT market report also covers all-inclusive insights of the PBT market wherein the discussion includes information that may address some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in PBT market.

What will be the market size of PBT in terms of value and volume in 2018?

Considering the extensive applications of PBT, in which application sales of polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) will be higher in 2018 and by the end of the forecast period?

What will be the consumption and production trend of PBT across key business regions?

Which region will register the highest demand for polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) in 2018 and by the end of the forecast?

Research Methodology

In this section of the PBT market report, an in-depth discussion on the methodology of research followed during the course of the PBT market study is covered. The section also includes a thoroughly elaborated primary and secondary research approaches followed during the PBT market study. The section also covers information regarding the sources used during primary and secondary research analysis of the PBT market.

