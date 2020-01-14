Polyethylene – HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Size, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2023
Updated and niche market research report on “Global Polyethylene Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2023 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Polyethylene Market. The report analyses the global polyethylene market By Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), End-User Industry (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Household Appliances, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India). The report assesses the global polyethylene market for the period 2013-2017 and for the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
According to Analytics research cognizance report “Global Polyethylene Market: Analysis By Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), End-User Industry (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Household Appliances, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)”, global polyethylene market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 5.81% during 2018 – 2023.
The HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of HDPE pipelines in construction sector, for carrying potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases. Amongst the region APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global polyethylene market in 2017. Additionally, APAC will remain a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing packaging applications. Growing construction sector is also fuelling the polyethylene market.
The report titled “Global Polyethylene Market: Analysis By Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), End-User Industry (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Household Appliances, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Polyethylene Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global polyethylene market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Polyethylene Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023
Global Polyethylene Market – By Value, By Volume
By Type – HDPE, LDPE & Others.
By Application – Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronic & electrical appliances, Household applications and others
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
Polyethylene Market – By Value, By Volume
By Type – HDPE, LDPE & Others.
By Application – Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronic & electrical appliances, Household applications and others
Country Analysis U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India
Polyethylene Market – By value
By Type –HDPE, LDPE & Others
By Application – Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronic & electrical appliances, Household applications and others
Other Report Highlights
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
Market Trends
Company Analysis – BASF, DowDupont, Lyondell Basell, Exxonmobil, SABIC, INEOS, ENI
