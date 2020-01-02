Polypropylene Catalyst Market to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2026

The global polypropylene catalyst market was valued at around US$ 1 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Polypropylene Catalyst Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’

To know more, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38747

Rise in Requirement for Specialty Grades of Polypropylene

Polypropylene catalyst has the ability to help in obtaining different configurations of polypropylene. Various important parameters controlled by polypropylene catalyst include c-monomer distribution, stereo-specificity, degree of linearity, etc. Leading companies operating in end-user industries of the polypropylene catalyst market value chain depend on specialty grades which are sometimes further enhanced to suit their requirements.

High-grade polypropylene is required in polypropylene thermoplastic composites which are used in automotive interior parts including trim, main, and auxiliary instrument panels and door panels and columns. The requirement for high-grade polypropylene provides immense opportunities to manufacturers of polypropylene catalysts to supply a product that provides polypropylene with improved toughness, thickness, and other essential characteristics.

Dominance of the gas phase process segment in the global polypropylene catalyst market can be ascribed to effectiveness of the gas phase process in terms of supply of monomers and removal of reaction heat. Also, the gas phase process eliminates the need to remove or replace the catalyst after every reaction. However, use of the bulk phase process yields the catalyst in high amounts.