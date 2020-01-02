Polyurea Coatings Market to Reach US$ 1,826.5 Mn by 2026

The global construction adhesives market was valued at US$ 9,202.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 14,615.6 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Construction Adhesives Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global construction adhesives market is driven by the increase in demand for construction adhesives in residential housing and infrastructure industries. Asia Pacific dominates the global market, driven by the significant economic progress and infrastructure development in various countries in the region.

To know more, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13598

Increase in Demand for Construction Adhesives in Residential Housing and Infrastructure Industries

The residential and non-residential construction sectors in the U.S. expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The residential construction sector in the U.S. experienced year-on-year growth of 10.52% and 10.58% in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The non-residential construction sector expanded by 7.71% from 2015 to 2016.

Major growth was witnessed in health care, commercial, and office buildings in the country. The housing market in the U.S. is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago are projected to represent 20% of total construction output in the U.S. by 2026. India is expected to overtake Japan and become the third leading construction market in the world by 2026.

The U.K. is set to become the sixth leading construction market in the world. The country is anticipated to overtake Germany to become the leading construction market in Europe by 2026. The U.K. needs to build around 3.3 million houses over the next 15 years to meet the requirements of its growing population. The construction market in Spain is projected to expand significantly in Europe in the near future. However, growth of the construction market in Germany is projected to slow down substantially by 2026. Mexico is likely to overtake Brazil by 2030, becoming the leading construction market in Latin America during the forecast period.