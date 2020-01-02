Polyurea Coatings Market to Reach US$ 1,826.5 Mn by 2026

A latest report by transparency market research predicts that the global polyurea coatings market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. Growing popularity of polyurea coating in industries such as stell manufacturing and automobiles is one of the most compelling reason that is driving the growth of the market. While focus on bettering quality is expected to create growth prospects, the global polyuria coatings market will continue to rely on the sustained demand from the construction industry.

The Market to Showcase 10.3% CAGR During the Forecast The report states that the market is expected to exhibit 10.3% CAGR during the forecast. This growth of the market is the result of various opportunities that the market poses to the players. During this forecast, the market is expected to generate a staggering US$ 1,826.5 mn. As a result, companies need to take cues from the humongous growth potential, and laydown strategies that aim to reap most of the revenues.The historical analysis of the global polyurea coatings market shows that the market stood at US$ 683.0 mn during the end of 2017.



