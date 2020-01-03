Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Portable Appliance Testers (PAT): Introduction

Portable appliance testers (PAT) are electrical safety testing equipment or devices mainly used to examine the status of electrical appliances and equipment to make sure that they are safe to use. They check safety parameters such as earth continuity/insulation resistance of electrical equipment. These parameters are embedded by the product manufacturer.

Portable appliance testers examine any appliance or machine in which a plug is fitted. Portable appliance testers are also popularly known as business in a box.

Portable appliance testers are specially designed to perform numerous compulsory electrical tests easily, quickly, and reliably. These testers decrease the probability of buying or using products that are dangerous.

The global portable appliance testers (PAT) market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for these testing devices in numerous industries such as semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunication.

Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market: Dynamics

Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Portable appliance testers are mainly adopted by electronics manufacturing companies and professional services providers across the globe. These devices are easy-to-use and easily placed at different locations.

Increasing usage of electronic devices with rapid advancement of technology and the need to ensure their proper functioning is projected to fuel the portable appliance testers market globally.

Currently, testing of an electrical device is a crucial need before it is dispatched from the manufacturing center; this in turn is projected to fuel the growth of the portable appliance testers market globally.

Portable appliance testers save time and money by determining if a piece of equipment is faulty. Moreover, rapid growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to spur the demand for portable appliance testers.

However, currently, most electronic equipment are energy efficient and need less maintenance service, which is anticipated to adversely impact the portable appliance testers market.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market

In terms of region, the global portable appliance testers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held leading share of the global portable appliance testers market in terms of revenue and volume in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the presence of recognized manufacturing companies with innovative technologies in the region. The U.S. is a key market for portable appliance testers in North America due to increasing growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry in the country.

Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of portable appliance testers, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key countries of the portable appliance testers market in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries accounted for more than 50% share of the market for portable appliance testers (PAT) in the region in 2018.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share of the global portable appliance testers market in 2019. This is primarily due to the mandatory rules and regulations for electrical safety mandated by European governments.

