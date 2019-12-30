Portable Stages Market is expected to reach ~500,000 (Units) by the end of 2029

The recent report on the global portable stages market published by PMR provides a comprehensive analysis of the global portable stages market. The global portable stages market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% in terms of market value throughout the forecast period of 2019-2029, and is estimated to be US$ ~150Mn in 2019. Moreover, in terms of consumption, the portable stages market is expected to register 2.1X growth, and the consumption volume of portable stages ark. Economic solutions over permanent stage is expected to boost the demand for portable stages in the upcoming years. The global portable stages market is anticipated to witness significant growth in sales over the forecast period (2019 to 2029)

The Americas Leading in Terms of Gains

As a result of stable demand for portable stages from the growing entertainment and recreation industry, the Americas region is estimated to hold a noticeable share of the global portable stages market, in terms of value and volume. Furthermore, the Americas market leadership is determined to remain steady over the forecast period, followed by Western Europe and South Asia, including China, where the portable stages market is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Large Portable Stages Set to Hold Robust Share

Among various types of portable stages by size, the large portable stages segment is anticipated to hold nearly one third of the global portable stages market share by size throughout the forecast period. However, the medium portable stages segment is expected to project profitable growth over the forecast period.

Portable Stages Application to Remain Resilient in Sports and Recreation Industry

The market is mainly driven by high volume adoption of portable stages in the sports and recreation industry. The rising number of sports events and recreational activities in developing as well as developed regions are estimated to propel the growth of the portable stages market. In terms of revenue growth, the sports and recreation industry segment is projected to expand at a significantly high rate than other end-use segments over the forecast period. The increasing sports events, such as sports competitions and tournaments, are projected to influence major players, to manufacture more portable stages, increasing the sales of portable stages.

Portable Stages Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the major market participants of the global portable stages market operating at international and domestic levels are as follows:

Wenger Corporation

Hertz Furniture System LLC

Signature Systems Group LLC

SICO Incorporated

StageRight Corporation

Stageline Groupe Inc.

AmTab Manufacturing Corporation

Gopak Limited

Mega Stage Inc.

2M (Deutschland) GmbH

Europodium

Stagemobil Eckart Fahrzeugbau GmbH

CPS Manufacturing Co LLP

Bary Sales AS

Kultour GmbH

Quik Stage Incorporated

Marshall Austin Productions Inc.

Staging Canadell Ltd

Staging Concepts

Avocet Engineering Services Limited

With the significant number of market participants in the global portable stages market, the competition among these players is intense. Some of the players such as Wenger Corporation, Hertz Furniture System LLC, and Signature Systems Group LLC, along with other prominent players, are categorized under organized players of the global portable stages market. Rest of the small players are classified under unorganized players of the global portable stages market structure.

Some of the key development strategies in the global portable stages market consist of the customization of portable stages as per the requirement of end users to meet the growing demand for portable stages. To expand product offerings, market leaders are targeting players dealing in other product segments related to the staging solutions. The global market leaders of the portable stages market are more into expansion of the dealer’s network to increase their market footprint across domestic and international market.

