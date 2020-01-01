Portable XRF Analysers Market– Global Industry Growth Drivers, Forecast Assessment 2020-2025

Summary of Market: The global Portable XRF Analysers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

XRF (X-ray fluorescence) is a non-destructive analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials. XRF analyzers determine the chemistry of a sample by measuring the fluorescent (or secondary) X-ray emitted from a sample when it is excited by a primary X-ray source. Each of the elements present in a sample produces a set of characteristic fluorescent X-rays (“a fingerprint”) that is unique for that specific element, which is why XRF spectroscopy is an excellent technology for qualitative and quantitative analysis of material composition.

The wide range of downstream applications and convenience needs are the drivers of the industry.

This report focuses on Portable XRF Analysers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Portable XRF Analysers Market:

➳ AMETEK

➳ Thermo Fisher

➳ Oxford-Instruments

➳ HORIBA

➳ Hitachi High-tech

➳ Olympus Innov-X

➳ Bruker

➳ BSI

➳ Skyray

On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⤇ PIN

⤇ SDD

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Portable XRF Analysers market for each application, including-

⤇ Mining Industry

⤇ Cement

⤇ Food & Pharmaceutical

⤇ Environmental

⤇ Petroleum & Chemicals

⤇ Others

Portable XRF Analysers Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⇛ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

⇛ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

⇛ Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

⇛ Middle East and Africa

