Postal Automation Systems Market Analysis, Latest Trends and Regional Growth 2027

A postal automation system is an intelligent solution for effective and parcel sorting and bringing mails from the sender to the recipient reliably and quickly. Postal automation systems include mail sorting systems, parcel sorting systems, postal software, and automatic reading and coding systems. Currently, the volume of parcels and packages is continuously on the rise, primarily due to increasing online shopping by end-users. Thus, the demand for efficient and reliable solutions for sorting parcels and delivering them to the recipient on time is increasing. Postal automation systems simplify the complete mail processing chain from pre-sorting to sequencing. These systems reduce fixed costs and improve the quality of service. They also help improve profitability, quality, and competitiveness. Postal automation systems require regular servicing of hardware, upgrade of software, and periodic maintenance. These systems reduce the manual mailing, which leads to reduced labor costs.

The global postal automation systems market is primarily driven by increasing need for delivery of parcels and automated sorting in the postal sector. This is primarily because the traditional postal system has several disadvantages such as human errors, higher processing time required, and higher manpower required. Additionally, increasing demand for industrial automation is expected to boost the demand for postal automation systems across the world during the forecast period. Moreover, growth of the e-commerce industry and increase in labor costs are further fueling the demand for postal automation systems worldwide. Furthermore, rise in the volume of parcels and packages is a major factor driving the global postal automation systems market. Rising demand for quicker delivery of parcels from end-users is another key factor anticipated to boost the demand for postal automation systems across the globe from 2019 to 2027.

However, high maintenance costs, decreasing volume of traditional mails, and challenges in terms of operation and design are restraining the global market. On the other hand, evolution of IoPT (Internet of Postal Things) is a major factor that is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market between 2019 and 2027.

The global postal automation systems market can be segmented based on component, product, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market can be segregated into software, hardware, and services. The services segment can be sub-divided into maintenance & repair, training & consulting, and software upgrades & technical support. In terms of product, the global postal automation systems market can be divided into mail sorting systems, parcel sorting systems, postal and parcel software, and automatic reading and coding systems. Based on technology, the market can be categorized into letter sorters, culler facer cancellers, mixed mail sorters, parcel sorters, and flat sorters. In terms of application, the global postal automation systems market can be classified into express, courier & parcel, and government postal.

In terms of region, the global postal automation systems market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The market in North America is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to presence of major CEP and postal companies in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The region is estimated to offer significant opportunities to the postal automation systems market in the near future. Growth of the e-commerce industry in China, Japan, and India and technological advancements in the postal & parcel automation industry are propelling the demand for postal automation systems in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of postal automation systems in the region.

Major players operating in the global postal automation systems market are Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, Pitney Bowes India Private Limited, Solystic SAS, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Fives Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Beumer Group.

