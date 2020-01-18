Potassium Formate Market : Environment-friendly to Reach US$ 920 Mn by 2027

Potassium Formate Market: Key Highlights The global potassium formate market was valued at ~ US$ 615 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. The need for effective and environment-friendly de-icing solutions in the aerospace industry is expected to propel the potassium formate market during the forecast period.

in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ from 2019 to 2027. The need for effective and environment-friendly de-icing solutions in the aerospace industry is expected to propel the potassium formate market during the forecast period. The low environmental impact of potassium formate makes it a cost-effective sustainable solution as compared to other materials. Potassium formate has low chemical oxygen demand (COD) and biological oxygen demand (BOD). Therefore, it is bio-degradable. To know more, Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=71397 Key Drivers of the Potassium Formate Market De-icing of airport runways is necessary for safety purposes. Chemical de-icing is often used on airport runways to expedite the melting of snow. De-icing involves the use of inorganic salts, which have lower melting point than ice. Inorganic salts used in are the form of brine solutions in de-icing applications. They are effective in the short run; however, they have detrimental effects on construction materials.

Potassium formate-based de-icers are more biodegradable than inorganic salts and organic counterparts such as acetate salts and urea. They are effective and environment-friendly. This is anticipated to boost the demand for potassium formate in the aerospace industry during the forecast period. For More Information,Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=71397 Newly Discovered and Potential Oil & Gas Reserves Likely to Offer Opportunities Increase in the demand for oil & gas in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil is a major factor boosting the rate of drilling activities. A large numbers of petroleum companies are continuously exploring new oil & gas reserves.

The number of new oil & gas discoveries has increased in countries in Africa over the last few years. Large untapped reserves in Africa are garnering the interest of some of the major global exploration and production companies.

These new oil & gas discoveries are likely to eventually require drilling and completion fluids. Therefore, newly discovered and potential oil & gas reserves are estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the potassium formate market during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer