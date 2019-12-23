Power Cable Accessories Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2016 – 2024

Transparency Market Research in its latest research report states that the global market size of Power Cable Accessories market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Power Cable Accessories Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising production of renewable energy and the rising focus on industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing economies are some of the important factors anticipated to augment global power cable accessories market in the next few years. In addition, the rising number of government initiatives being taken in order to upgrade or expand transmission and distribution systems is estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the near future. The tremendously growing demand for power across the globe is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the delays in authorization and complex planning of projects and several constraints related to funding are projected to curtail the growth of the global power cable accessories market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the flourishing grey market offering inexpensive and low-quality accessories and the fluctuating prices of raw materials are estimated to restrict market’s growth in the near future. Nevertheless, technological advancements and development of smart grids are estimated to generate promising opportunities for the key players operating in the global power cable accessories market.

Global Power Cable Accessories Market: Region-wise Outlook

The growth of the global power cable accessories market completely depends on the development of the overall power cable market. The use of power cables is expected to rise significantly in urban areas as there is a high resistance to overload transmission lines. As a result, the global market for power cable accessories is projected to witness progressive growth in developed segments, such as Europe and North America throughout the forecast period. In addition, the rapid pace of urbanization and technological developments are expected to supplement the growth of the power cable accessories market in Europe and North America throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years and account for a healthy share of the global market. The growing demand for electric power and the swift pace of urbanization and industrialization are some of the key factors predicted to encourage the development of the power cable accessories market in Asia Pacific. In addition, the rise in the number of private players in the power transmission and distribution market has encouraged huge investments, which will supplement the growth of the power cable accessories market in this region.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the prominent players operating in the power cable accessories market across the globe are Prysmian Group, NKT Group, Nexans S. A., Taihan Electric Wire Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., Sudkabel GmbH, Brugg Kabel AG, and Pfisterer Holding AG. The growing focus of key players on innovations and technological developments in order to sustain in the competitive landscape of the market is estimated to contribute widely towards the development of the global power cable accessories market in the next few years. As per the study, the rising number of players entering the global market to create a niche for themselves is expected to strengthen the competitive scenario of the overall market in the coming few years.

