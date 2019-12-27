PP Straps Market: Need for protective packaging solutions is expected to boost demand

PP Straps Market: Overview

PP straps are used for strapping appliances, semi-automatic, and automatic machines. One of the key features of the PP straps are light weight, which offers more security in the packaging. PP straps are eco-friendly and safe for use with food and are free of pollutants. The global PP straps market is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. PP straps also provides UV protection which makes them catchier in terms of preference for packaging. Manufacturers in the industry are also offering customized options for PP straps which includes PP straps for ceramics, textile chemicals, food processing and other applications. PP straps with thickness of 0.51 mm – 0.75 mm are more used than other straps. To handle heavy loads in the industrial sectors, various straps are used for packaging. The outlook for global PP straps market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

PP Straps Market: Dynamics

The need for protective packaging solutions is expected to boost the global PP straps market in the upcoming years. High strength of the steel straps may reduce the consumption of PP straps for some industrial purpose. However, PP straps are used more than other plastic materials for strapping such as PET, also, cutting edges of steel straps may prove harmful at the workplace. The global PP straps market is estimated to expand at a high growth rate than other plastic materials for strapping. The demand for PP straps may be hampered due to increasing usage of compact packaging and adhesive tapes. Pallet wrapping is also done with the help of overwrapping films, which is expected to hamper the global PP straps market.

On the basis of application, the global PP straps market has been segmented as

Bailing

Bundling

Palletizing

On the basis of end use, the global PP straps market has been segmented as

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Construction and allied Industries

Textiles and Apparels

Chemical & Fertilizers

Others

PP Straps Market: Key Players & Trends

Some of the leading players in the PP straps market includes GRANITOL akciová spole?nost, M.J.Maillis Group, and Sandax GmbH. Manufacturers in the PP straps are offering variety of options for consumers in terms of thickness and width, to serve various end users in food & beverage, automotive, and chemical industry among others.

PP Straps Market: Regional Outlook

The North American PP straps market is expected to witness moderate growth rate in the upcoming years. The U.S. is expected to hold major market share in the North American PP straps market. The European PP straps market is expected to be in leading position in terms of value in the near future owing to increasing growth of protective packaging. Customized product offerings for PP straps is expected to hold comparatively less share in the upcoming years. Manufacturers in the PP straps market are focusing for further investments in the Middle East & Africa region. GCC countries and Turkey are expected to dominate in PP straps market observing their growth rate in the packaging market during the forecast period. According to World Bank, Indian economy is expected to grow with 7-8% of CAGR, the expansion of business in the country is expected to create high demand for various packaging solutions. The PP straps market is expected to boost in case of increment in the industrial sector demand during the forecast period in the emerging regions such as China, India and Mexico.

