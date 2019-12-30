Precision Forestry Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019 – 2025
Precision forestry could improve forest management significantly. Precision forestry is enabled by wide range of emerging technologies, such as drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), laser scanning (lidar ), and soil sensors, supplied by a growing flora of specialist vendors.
Precision Forestry plays a major role in developing tools to find the best wood in existing forests and trees. It also provides the know how to grow better wood in the first place.
In 2018, the global Precision Forestry market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Precision Forestry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
DeereCompany
Galileo Masters
Ponsse
Komatsu Forest
Oryx Simulators
Tigercat
EkoNivaTechnika-Holding
AGCO Corporation
AgJunction
Raven Industries
AG Leader
Precision Planting
The Climate Corporation
Descartes Labs
Gamaya
Decisive Farming
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CTL
Geospatial
Fire Detection
Market segment by Application, split into
Harvesting
Silviculture and Fire Management
Soil Testing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Precision Forestry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Precision Forestry development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Forestry are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
