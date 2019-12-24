Probiotic Fermented Milk Market Are Rich Source Of Protein And Healthy Option Which Is Projected To Drive Market Growth Over Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Probiotics such as lactic acid bacteria and other specific strains of bacteria are typically used in the fermentation of a variety of dairy products. The fermentation process makes these products easier to digest, especially for people who are lactose-intolerant as well as improve their shelf life. Probiotic fermented milk has garnered rising momentum over the years for proven benefits to health and lower levels of lactose. In addition to improving gut or digestive function, probiotic fermented milk helps in boosting the immune systems and marinating the overall health. Consumption of probiotic fermented milk has a long tradition and plays an important role in the nutrition of people.

Lifeway Foods, Danisco (Dupont), Valio, FrieslandCampina, General Mills, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, Nestle, Danone, Bio K + International, and Morinaga Milk Industry are among the key players operating in the probiotic fermented milk market.

In March 2019, Lifeway Foods, a leading probiotic kefir products provider, announced to showcase a fresh brand design and many new products at the Natural Products Expo West 2019. The company aims at becoming the most innovative probiotic and fermented foods brand in the business. It will show its new line of plant-based probiotic beverages – ‘Plantiful’, which is made with non-GMO pea protein and all organic ingredients.

In January 2019, Yofix Probiotics, an Israeli start-up, launched its first line of dairy-free yogurt with probiotic culture. These products are based on clean-label formula made from natural ingredients such as seeds, grains, fruits, and live cultures, and are sold under the brand name Only in Israel.

In April 2018, France-based dairy company Danone, a leading probiotic fermented milk market player, had introduced five new products which have been developed to bring various food experiences around the world to the natives of France. These products include Icelandic skyr, Lebanese-inspired Laban product, Turkish Ayran, Indian Lassi, and Greece-originated Straggisto.

Significant increase in the demand for probiotic fermented milk can be attributed to it benefits in improving many digestive and gastrointestinal conditions. Expansion of dairy industry on the account of rising global population and increasing consumption of food and beverages is foreseen to be highly impactful on the growth of probiotic fermented milk market. Apart from beverages and dairy product, the probiotic fermented milk is gaining robust application in cosmetic and personal care industry which will continue to bode well with the global expansion of the market.

The probiotic fermented milk market is likely to gain significant traction in the coming years, with rise in consumer awareness about the use of products based on probiotic fermented milk which help improve the nutritional value. Moreover, food manufacturers across the globe are focusing on experimenting various types of taste enhancers and flavorings, especially in food for children in younger demographic. This in turn may complement the future expansion of probiotic fermented milk market globally.

Asia Pacific has been emerging among the largest consumers of dairy and other related products. Escalating demand for western products in the developing nations on the coattails of rising disposable income and high purchasing capabilities is anticipated to largely influence the growth of Asia Pacific probiotic fermented milk market. In addition, widening application base of probiotic fermented milk market in multiple industries along with increasing awareness about their benefits to health among consumers will possibly boost the market growth.

